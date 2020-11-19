That’s me, the old gent in the suit and tie, standing at the head of the table.
My wife is depositing a platter freighted with an enormous turkey, stuffed and steaming (the bird, not the spouse). Seated around the table are uncles and aunts, children and grandchildren, giddy with excitement. My dream Thanksgiving.
Actually, it’s Norman Rockwell’s dream. It hangs in the museum that bears his name in Stockbridge. The canvas is called “Freedom from Want.” It first appeared inside the Saturday Evening Post in 1943, in a spread of paintings and accompanying essays inspired by Franklin Roosevelt’s famous speech on the “Four Freedoms,” which, he said, define America’s aspirations for the world: freedom from want and fear, freedom of speech and worship.
FDR’s words had nothing to do with Thanksgiving. He spoke them two years earlier, in the inaugural address for his third term as president. At the time, he was trying to remind Americans why they should abandon isolationism and come to the aid of a Europe endangered by Nazism.
In fact, Roosevelt had a troubled history with the holiday. In 1939, he tried to move Thanksgiving forward to the third Thursday in November, a week earlier than it had been since Abe Lincoln’s time, to allow more Christmas shopping days. “Franksgiving,” which critics called the effort, was soon abandoned.
Roosevelt could be forgiven for underestimating the power of Thanksgiving. After all, it was mired in myth and misinformation dating back to its alleged beginning: The 1621 harvest celebration between Plymouth Colony settlers and members of the resident Wampanoag tribe.
That meal wasn’t really the first native-settler harvest party (the custom began a century earlier, in Florida); it featured a vastly different menu from the one usually assumed (more ducks and oysters, no cranberry sauce or pumpkin pie); and it didn’t inspire an annual day of thanks until 1863.
And yet, Thanksgiving has become a deeply ritualized phenomenon, from the food to the football to the department store chain’s balloon parade, and for decades it has exercised a tenacious hold on our imaginations. Also our waistlines.
Rockwell’s depiction, for instance, was art imitating life in my childhood home: a big and eager crowd around the table, my mom’s typically gigantic turkey, my dad’s trademark oyster stuffing, enough deserts to keep the kids sugared-up past midnight. Talk about freedom from want. We had leftovers for weeks.
This Thanksgiving, hardly any people will be seated around my table. Yours, too, most likely. In this difficult time, spending much of a day with a lot of other humans — indoors, unmasked, talking, eating, shedding virus molecules — is unwise to the point of irresponsibility. Somebody could get killed.
What we have lost this year is shocking: familiar routines, a sense of security, too many loved ones. Next Thursday, there will be more than 250,000 empty chairs around our tables. Turkeys will be smaller.
It must have been a lot like this in 1943, worse even. Friends and family absent. Shortages of key ingredients. A scary war underway — fought, not coincidentally, to secure those four freedoms, plus a future of happier Thanksgivings.
Today, we do have reasons to give thanks. Our economy and social order have mostly survived the pandemic. A vaccine or two might even end it. A divisive election is behind us. And with that, we face the prospect of a fresh new start on Jan. 20.
We should also take note of some bad choices in the past few years. We trusted the wrong people. Ignored expert advice. Neglected long-term problems. Allowed fear, anger and selfishness to get the best of us.
Which brings us to one of Thanksgiving’s greatest blessings: It’s a quiet, serious holiday, not a weekslong, jingle-jangle, office party, gift-buying binge. And the point isn’t just to give thanks, a fine thing in itself, but also to reflect — on where we’ve been, where we’re going.
Perhaps being alone this Thanksgiving isn’t such a bad thing. It will allow us more time to think about what’s truly important, what we’ve gained this year, what we’ve lost. And what we might do to make ourselves, our country and this strange, wondrous holiday even better next year. More like the one Norman Rockwell dreamed for us.