Oceania had always been at war with Eurasia. Nobody could remember why. The important thing was to hate Eurasia.
That’s pretty much how George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” begins. I worry that it may be how our country ends. We’ve sorted ourselves into two warring tribes, with almost nobody in the middle. That divisiveness has led some of us into a swamp of dubious, dangerous pronouncements, like “climate change is a hoax” or “police are all racist thugs.”
When people on the other side say factually questionable stuff like this, we usually assume they’re being willfully ignorant. How else to explain why, according to polls, as many as 70 percent of Republicans think Donald Trump won the recent presidential election, while around 70 percent of Democrats believe Trump once hired a few prostitutes to do something unhygienic in a Moscow hotel room. (Evidence for both propositions is slim.)
I have another, more encouraging theory. Yes, we have hunkered down in our opposing camps. But, when we make untrue statements of a political sort, we don’t necessarily believe them. We just want to signal loyalty to our tribe — and stick it to the other one.
Many people who shout “defund the police” or “wearing a mask is slavery” don’t mean it literally. They just want to show solidarity with their partisan teammates, “own” their enemies and play the self-defeating game that American politics has become.
Noah Smith, a finance professor at Stony Brook University, likens this political “signaling” to getting a yakuza tattoo: It may destroy a Japanese mobster’s job prospects outside the gang, but it signals his loyalty within it.
“The fact that the signal comes with a cost is essential to separating the dedicated people from the posers,” Smith writes on his blog. “By going on record as saying … climate change might not be real, you expose yourself to a lifetime of ridicule. But that very exposure might prove that you’re the real thing, hardcore, really on the team, to a partisan audience who might otherwise be inclined to question your conservative bona fides.”
Going crazy for the cause doesn’t seem to cloud one’s judgment entirely. A 2015 study in the Quarterly Journal of Political Science shows that when people are offered money for correct answers on a current events test, the partisan gap all but disappears. We know falsehood when we see it. These days, however, supporting the gang seems more important than being truthful. We’ve allowed facts to become weapons. That demeans not just facts, but also us.
How do we fix this? Psychologists say we need to listen to our ideological opposites more, talk less, avoid exaggerating for effect, focus on areas of similarity and agreement, and dial back our time on social media.
We can also look up the “prisoner’s dilemma,” a famous 1950s study involving game theory. Essentially, researchers found that even when the only good strategy seems to be competition, it is usually better to cooperate instead.
We’ve got a lot of problems that require cooperation: COVID-19, climate change, racial and economic inequality, health care, education, infrastructure, jobs, foreign trade and a legislative mountain of others. If it’s true that we don’t entirely believe our more extreme partisan claims, then cooperating might be easier than we think.
But, if we keep trying to one-up each other instead of pulling together, we’ll be condemned to the kind of endless war that consumed Oceania and Eurasia.
In “1984,” Orwell never did end that war. But, years later, it apparently inspired an episode in Season 4 of the TV series “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Two planets had been fighting for so long, their inhabitants could not remember why. They had no common language except their hatred for each other.
So, a diplomat traveling on the USS Enterprise shuttled between the warring planets and taught both of them sign language. They started talking and eventually realized that they were all basically the same space-alien weirdos.
As are we — all members of the same, weirdly stubborn species of American patriots. As the Vulcans would counsel, let’s live long and prosper. Together.