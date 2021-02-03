PITTSFIELD — The city is warning residents to avoid traditional gatherings when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go up against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

As the city’s positivity rate decreases, local officials want to remind people that holiday-related indoor gatherings have been a driver of coronavirus spread.

"This is an event that many look forward to celebrating, however, we have to remember the tremendous impact of the post-holiday spike," said Alan Kulberg, who chairs the city’s Board of Health. "With any spike, there’s the real danger of a surge that can last a month or more. Thankfully, we’re currently at a point where our public health data looks promising and we really want to stay on this path.”

Kulberg stressed that the city should forgo gathering with individuals outside of their household during Super Bowl LV and focus on lowering virus levels in order to reopen schools. Pittsfield’s current positivity rate stands at 2.86 percent.