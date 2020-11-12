Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is circulating a survey to assess the state of downtown Pittsfield businesses amid to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group is looking for information on the impact the pandemic has had on businesses, including operation, revenue, viability, challenges and potential resources that could help businesses meet these challenges.
The results will help DPI identify needs for addressing the impact COVID-19 has had on downtown businesses. Survey results will be shared with the city in a report.
The survey must be completed by Nov. 24.