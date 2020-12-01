PITTSFIELD — It's beginning to look a lot more like Christmas downtown.
The city installed a 25-foot-tall tree in Park Square on Tuesday morning, as the calendar turned to December and inched closer to one of the most festive holidays of the year.
The blue spruce was donated by General Electric in cooperation with Sabic Innovative Plastics, according to Becky Manship, recreation activities coordinator for the city. LP Adams Co., a building materials supplier in Dalton, helped position the tree.
Installing the tree takes a few hours, and lighting the entire square requires days of labor, according to John Sawtelle, a truck driver with LP Adams.
Sawtelle has helped install the tree for the last several years, and said there is one important thing to keep in mind when putting it into place.
"Just don't break the branches," he said.
A date for the city's tree lighting ceremony has not been announced.