NORTH ADAMS — A downtown warming station is set to launch on Saturday.
The Hot Spot, an enclosed fire pit, will open from 2-7 p.m. Saturday outside of the First Congregational Church at the top of Main Street in North Adams. All are welcome and will be required to follow social distancing and coronavirus safety guidelines.
The North Adams Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city and the NAMAzing Initiative, received a $25,000 grant through Bench Consulting’s “Winter Places” program, with funding from the Barr Foundation, to support the Hot Spot and other installations.