PITTSFIELD — At least 75 people demonstrated in Park Square on Thursday evening, in solidarity with the anti-government protests sweeping Colombia that are being met with violence from police.
“We want them to know that we are here, that we see them, support them," said Catheryn Chacon. "We see all the struggle, and all the lives that have been lost and fighting for their rights, for human and civil rights.”
Chacon, who hails from Bogota, was one of dozens of members of the Colombian community in the Berkshires and supporters who gathered in Park Square on Thursday, as the South American country battles a COVID-19 surge amid protests. Some demonstrators wrapped themselves in the nation’s flag, held signs and cheered as drivers honked vehicle horns while traveling through the intersection.
Carolina Hernandez, the organizer, started planning a few days ago and said turnout shot past her expectations. Colombians living in countries around the world also are standing up, she said, in response to the deadly crackdown on protesters by police.
“Everything got stopped, transportation got stopped, everything,” Hernandez said. “There’s a lot of police violence, and it’s getting out of hand. My family is also there, and they get worried — especially if you go outside, you’re risking your life.”
Protests have stretched into a second week, sparked when President Iván Duque proposed a tax reform to close a budget shortfall that would have dealt a devastating blow to middle- and working-class people, whose wages are diminishing, Hernandez said.
Duque has withdrawn the proposal to work on a new one, but the protests have become about more than just taxes, shining a light on economic disparity and corruption, said Chacon, a member of Latinas 413.
“It’s about inequality. The people in the government, they have all these schemes to get more and more money, and yet, the people keep getting poorer and poorer,” she said.
People are struggling to meet basic needs, Hernandez said. Meanwhile, the salaries of Colombian government officials can be as much as 30 times greater than the minimum wage, said Hernandez, who has been following the protests using the social media hashtag #SOSColombia.
“You see their passion," Chacon said of protesters, friends and loved ones among them, "but at the same time, you get worried about their lives, you get worried about what can happen. ... These people are sacrificing their lives for change.”
At least 24 people have died in the protests as of Thursday, including 11 deaths that police are believed to be responsible for. A public official said that at least 89 people are missing.
Eagle Statehouse reporter Danny Jin contributed to this report.