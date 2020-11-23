PITTSFIELD — Amid mounting COVID-19 infections and staffing shortages, the state sent a rapid response team to Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday.
Cases there jumped from 21 to 30 over the weekend, with 19 residents and 11 employees infected as of Sunday.
And the number of cases at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox rose from 17 to 21; 16 residents and five staff have tested positive.
Positive test results have also emerged at other facilities in the county also owned by Berkshire Healthcare Systems, according to Sunday's data posted to the company's website on Monday.
At North Adams Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, one resident and one employee are now infected.
Fairview Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Great Barrington has two employees who have tested positive, one of whom was also working at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility in Pittsfield. Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has one infected staff member.
The state Department of Public Health on Friday sent two epidemiologists to Hillcrest to assess the situation and help with infection control cases began to rise. The facility had managed to stay virus-free since the beginning of the pandemic until the latest spike in the community.
Then on Sunday, the DPH deployed 10 nurses and an operations manager there through a private contractor, something the agency began doing April for nursing homes with urgent staff needs associated with outbreaks. Hillcrest currently has 224 residents.
Lisa Gaudet, vice president of business development and marketing for Berkshire Healthcare Systems, said the state moved quickly to help with staffing needs. She previously has said the company is now much better able to manage the situation than it was in the spring. It has stockpiled masks and other protective equipment, and has trained employees in special COVID-19 safety.
The outbreaks mirror a spike in cases across the community over the last two weeks.
It is the first time cases have struck county nursing homes since the spring, when 24 residents died during an outbreak at Williamstown Commons. The virus also claimed four residents of Fairview Commons.
As of September, nursing home residents have accounted for the roughly 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., and nearly 66 percent in Massachusetts. For its population size, the state has one of the highest nursing home death rates in the U.S.