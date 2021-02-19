PITTSFIELD — The medical adviser of the city's Coronavirus Task Force is stepping down.
Dr. Alan Kulberg told The Eagle on Friday he was resigning from that post immediately, but that he would remain in his role as chairman of the city's Board of Health.
"I will continue to work as a vaccinator at [Berkshire Community College]," he said, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 clinics at the Pittsfield campus. "It's crucial we get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible so we can stay one step ahead of the viral variants."
This story will be updated.