The new owners of the Dream Away Lodge hope to get the party going again. Doors swing open on Saturday

BECKET — Daniel Osman looks around the Dream Away Lodge, freshly cleaned with a few things rearranged.
He’s expecting houseguests soon, and is working diligently to get the place set up the way it was before the doors closed.
For those who know it, the lodge will have a familiar, homey feel; a place where guests engage with the eclectic and evocative.
It’s a place to eat a meal on mismatched china. A place to hear music in a spot where legends played. The place where the “hoity-toities and the bud-slinging ATV riders” come together, Osman said, and generally, everyone is kind to each other.
It’s a house meant to be packed.
“It’s wonderful when it blows up,” Osman said. “That’s its most natural environment. It’s a party.”
The party picks up right were it left off Saturday, when The Dream Away Lodge welcomes back the artists that played the last night before its three-year hiatus: Mike + Ruthy of the Mammals. The venue is famous for its longstanding status as a roadhouse — out at 1342 Country Road in Becket — for folk artists, established by the now fabled “Momma” Maria Frasca and her three daughters.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, with music starting at 8 p.m.
Osman is no longer the owner — the lodge changed hands late last year — but he’s staying on as an unofficial host.
He sold the Dream Away in October 2022 to a group of enthusiasts who wanted to see the legend continue.
The new owners are Scott Levy, Sheryl Victor Levy, Courtney Hayne and Andy McDowell, who purchased it under the name The Dreamaway Lodge Restaurant LLC.
The lodge is still in search of its next head chef, with interviews being held to determine who will get the nod next. For the first few weeks of operation, Brian Alberg, head chef of The Break Room in North Adams, will provide a pop-up and serve a menu of catered meals that patrons can enjoy during performances.
Owners Scott Levy and McDowell were on-site on Wednesday, getting final preparations ready. Levy is handling the restaurant and business side of things, while McDowell is mostly focusing on the music. Levy said the new owners have spent the last several months cleaning up, hiring staff and “getting familiar with intimacies of the space.”
They’re in agreement on the overall goal here: picking up the vibe where it left off.
“The more you spend time in here, the more you realize it would be a mistake to change the real feel of it,” Levy said.
And what does that “real feel” entail?
“Creative fun and whimsy are the most important elements to making a place that has ‘real feel,’” McDowell said.
McDowell is also the owner and co-founder of Pete’s Candy Store in Brooklyn, a musical venue with a similar aspiration. Both spaces provide an intimate atmosphere for listeners, almost like somebody’s home.
“It’s like playing a house show,” McDowell said, adding that both places have a “mom-and-pop” vibe.
While preserving all that character, the new owners have given an upgrade to The Dream Away’s music room: an enhanced sound system that will enable the new owners to pump music throughout the establishment. It’ll add some new bells and whistles to the rustic parlor with walls still adorned by pictures from the storied 1975 visit by Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Allen Ginsberg and the Rolling Thunder Revue.
McDowell said the phone has been ringing off the hook with people hoping to play the lodge, booking acts all the way through mid-June. There’s an emphasis for McDowell, however, on finding good fits for the unique venue: “Dream Away artists,” as he put it.
When asked for what he looks for in a “Dream Away artist.”
“Comfort,” McDowell said. “People who can kind of make their own scene — they don’t have a writer with all their needs spelled out.”
A full list of the upcoming performers at the lodge can be found on its website.
The phone also has been ringing off the hook from visitors and patrons excited to come back, Levy said.
“There’s a sigh of relief that the phone’s being picked up,” Levy said. “We talk to people and we have that connection already — even though we’ve never met, we’ve got the Dream Away in common. A shared love affair of the Dream Away.”
As people have continued to share their memories of the place, there are a lot of expectations built around the venue’s revival.
“People are just excited to come back,” said Sheryl Victor Levy, who participated in the interview by phone. “And to know we’re going to keep her as she really is and was … we’re re-engaging the community.”
For as critical as the music is to the experience, and the food, there’s one thing that really makes the lodge sing: the people. That’s one major element that the new owners are excited to get back.
“They’re game,” McDowell said. “That’s the common denominator is that they’re game. The people that come here help make the experience.”
Osman agrees. He hopes the crowd that made the lodge special will return when it’s revived.
“It’s utterly not for everybody,” Osman said. “If you’re supposed to be at the party, you know about it.”
For Osman, who owned the lodge for 26 years, the reopening is a bittersweet transition. He’s happy that the new owners feel so strongly that the spirit is carried on, but he noted it’s a mixed emotional bag to see the place you’ve poured so much of your life into change hands.
Still, as he looks at the places that have come and gone over the years — places that made the Berkshires special — he realizes how important the Dream Away is. He sees it as a place that’s emblematic of the hilltowns; that wild, raucous spirit that you either get or you don’t.
“I hope the Berkshires has the Dream Away to remind us where we came from for a long, long time,” Osman said.