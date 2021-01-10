PITTSFIELD — A speeding motorist likely caused a three-car crash near the Country Club of Pittsfield this weekend, sending two people to the hospital.
Around 3 p.m. Saturday city police, fire and County Ambulance responded to the intersection of South Street and South Mountain Road. There, first responders found two of the drivers with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigating officers determined that 35-year-old Matthew Arico of Cheshire was traveling north on South Street (Route 7) when his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Ryan Harmon, 31, of Pittsfield. The impact of the collision forced the Camry into the back of 57-year-old Gina Squires' 2014 Toyota Corolla. Police say both vehicles, also heading north, had stopped for a red light.
Police say based on the amount of damage to the three cars, Arico was believed to be driving above the posted speed limit of 35 mph. Arico was cited for failing to use care and for speeding. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer David Hallas at 413-448-9700, ext. 560.
Arico and Harmon were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries, police said. Squires, a Dalton resident, refused transportation to BMC.
Police had to divert northbound traffic around the crash scene onto Dan Fox Drive for about 50 minutes, with the lane reopened about 4 p.m.