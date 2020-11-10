HANCOCK — For some residents of Hancock, a tower on Jiminy Peak is their information lifeline. And since Oct. 29, they say, it’s been at times AWOL.
Ron Isaacson says that for nearly 12 days, he’s been unable to connect to 4G data service through AT&T at his part-time home at the resort on the mountain — and knows he is not alone.
A private Facebook group has been abuzz with complaints about lost service, Isaacson said in a telephone interview from his year-round home in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. So far he’s counted 11 customers also affected.
Lynn Mora, a full-time Hancock resident, said she has tried through calls, chat sessions and even a specialized AT&T app to get to the bottom of the problem. After nearly two weeks of waiting, she decided Tuesday to file a complaint with the state Department of Telecommunications and Cable.
A call she received from a DTC staff member about her complaint came through, as did an interview call from The Eagle. Neither of those calls was dropped. But work calls she received Tuesday were frequently cut short by an interruption in service, Mora said.
"It's been horrible and calls to AT&T have gone unresolved," Mora said. "All of us are getting this lip service."
As of today, Isaacson’s attempts to reach the company have so far brought assurances that everything is working.
Not so, he says.
Isaacson said he keeps a log of connectivity at his house in Hancock, in part because the property is listed as a short-term rental and tenants want to know about internet access.
“I went back and checked the logs and I see that the first service interruption was actually on Thursday evening,” he said in a follow-up email, referring to Oct. 29. Data service has been out completely since then, he said. “Voice service and very low-speed data has been intermittent at times, but mostly also down.”
The Eagle sent a request Tuesday for information from AT&T's local media representative on the status of service in the area. A spokeswoman, Hannah Niemeier, said the company is looking into the situation in Hancock and would have more information later.
In the meantime, the office of state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, has been helping Isaacson troubleshoot the problem. One of Barrett's staff members, Lisa Schifilliti, told Isaacson she was able to reach AT&T and was informed that the company is aware of the service problem.
Isaacson said he is concerned that due to the rural town’s patchy cellular coverage, people who rely on AT&T connections are at a disadvantage. “In addition to an inconvenience, this is also a life safety issue,” Isaacson said. “AT&T customers cannot call 911 in an emergency, and one of our residents reported that FirstNet, AT&T's priority service for first responders, is also down.”
Mora has been an AT&T customer for about a decade. She said a small community like Hancock is even more dependent on reliable communications during a pandemic. Unlike Isaacson, she uses another internet service provider for her home and does not rely on AT&T data.
"It's becoming a health and safety issue, the longer it lasts," she said.
Through the private Hancock group on Facebook, Isaacson said he’s learned that other town residents who called AT&T were reportedly told there was no problem with service.
“I had the same experience myself,” he said.
This story will be updated.