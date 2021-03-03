NORTH ADAMS — Drury High School students in the 7th and 8th Grade Academy classes will resume remote learning Thursday and Friday after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
North Adams Public Schools announced on Wednesday afternoon that someone in the community tested positive "after becoming symptomatic." Families identified through contact tracing will be notified by the district.
"We have been planning for this scenario during our reopening planning process and have a comprehensive plan in place to sanitize the school, inform staff and families whose students were at risk of exposure or in close contact, and support the affected family as they navigate this stressful experience," wrote Superintendent Barbara Malkas.
She has declined to specify whether individuals in the district that test positive for COVID-19 are students or staff members.
Students who are not notified of a potential exposure can still participate in pool testing for the week. Parents that wish to include their children in the pool testing program, a state-sponsored initiative intended to help keep students in classrooms, can do so at napsk12.org/page/pooledcovid19testing.
The 7th and 8th Grade Academy classes are expected to resume in the hybrid model on Monday. Malkas asked families to continue to keep students home and follow safety protocols.
North Adams restarted hybrid learning last week after a long stretch of virtual learning, following the holiday break and the most recent surge in cases.