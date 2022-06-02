Chang Chavkin Finalist: Thomas Peterson
Father Nelson Ziter: Faith Christian
Holy Rosary Society: Faith Christian
Ernest and Mary Rosasco Memorial Scholarship: Faith Christain
Dr. Richard Ziter Music Scholarship: Braden Collins
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 54: Kayla McGrath
Betty von Mosch Memorial Scholarship: Braden Collins
Joshua Snyder Memorial Scholarship: Logan Davis
Vermont Honor Scholarship: Thomas Peterson
Leo Ethier Memorial Scholarship: Madilynn Brothers
Peter Foote Memorial Scholarship: Thomas Peterson, Danielle Harnick
Frederick and Jessie Chenail Memorial Scholarship: Thomas Peterson
Drury Boys Baseball Scholarship: Anthony Pettengil-Montanye, Zachary Davignon, Batista Bartlett, Benjamin Moulton, Logan Davis, Noah Miller
Drury Boys Basketball Scholarship: Zachary Davignon, Benjamin Moulton, Timothy Brazeau, Anthony Pettengill-Montanye
Drury Girls Softball Scholarship: Danielle Harnick, Heaven Mazza, Ky Hyde
Drury Girls Basketball Scholarship: Kayla McGrath, Danielle Harnick
Drury Football Booster Club Award: Timothy Brazeau, Skylar Richards, Batista Bartlett, Anthony Pettengill-Montanye
Drury Girls Soccer Scholarship: Julia Albright, Samantha Kogut, Kayla McGrath, Elli Miles, Madeline Nesbit
Drury Boys Soccer Scholarship: John Moore, Noah Miller, Zachary Davignon, Steven Dix
Class of 1968: Jenna Sullivan-Bol
Joseph and Elizabeth Fachini Lentine Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Sullivan-Bol
Sean Busbee Williams Memorial Scholarship: Lily Marceau, Heaven Mazza, Madilynn Brothers, Samantha Kogut, Zachary Davignon, Madison Buck, Jenna Sullivan-Bol
Stephen J. Drotter Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Davignon
William Coucherne Scholarship: Elli Miles
Anita Lentine Memorial Scholarship: Madison Buck
William Robinson Baseball Scholarship: Zachary Davignon
Shirley Anne Jackson Memorial Scholarship: Madilynn Brothers
Sophie Kwasinowski Scholarship: Samantha Kogut
Diane Niles Memorial Scholarship: Heaven Mazza
Benvenuti Crosina Scholarship: Samantha Kogut
Coach Herb Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Kayla McGrath
Dr. Arthur Mazzu Memorial Scholarship: Lily Marceau
David Morton Memorial Scholarship: Lily Marceau
Bernadino Ocampo Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Davignon
Gordon Neville Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Davignon
Jeanette LeSage Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Kogut
Robert Armitage Memorial Scholarship: Faith Christian
Class of 1999: Kayla McGrath, Madilynn Brothers, Lily Marceau
Frank Zoltek Memorial Scholarship: Kayla McGrath
Harry J. Bontempi Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Sullivan-Bol, Heaven Mazza, Samantha Kogut, Lily Marceau, Madison Buck, Madilynn Brothers
Helen and Leon LeSage Memorial Scholarship: Madison Buck
Stephen Sears Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Sullivan-Bol
Philip and Exilda Bianco Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Kogut
Crew of 02 MBL Scholarship: Braden Collins
Crew of 02 CMD Scholarship: Lily Marceau
Billy Evans Award: Braden Collins
North Adams Youth Basketball League Scholarship: Zachary Davignon
North Adams Youth Basketball League Scholarship: Kayla McGrath
Dr. Richard Ziter Science Scholarship: Zachary Davignon
Helen Hickey George Memorial Scholarship: Faith Christian
Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Heaven Mazza, Madilynn Brothers
Specialty Minerals Scholarship: Umiza Merchant
Dora Radlo Scholarship: Lily Marceau
Frank Costa Service Award: Thomas Peterson
Goldie Sabin Scholarship: Heaven Mazza
North Adams Elks: Braden Collins, Faith Christain
Greylock Community Club Scholarship: Heaven Mazza
Shayley Estes Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Davignon
Adams Outdoorsmen for Youth Scholarship: Lily Marceau
North Adams Police Union Scholarship: Logan Davis
Bernard “Bucky” Bullett Memorial Scholarship: Logan Davis, Kayla McGrath, Zachary Davignon
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Braden Collins
Bandfront Award: Faith Christian, Madilynn Brothers
Tony and Anne Sacco Scholarship: Danielle Harnick