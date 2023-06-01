Drury High School graduation on Thursday June 1, 2023.
School name: Drury High School
Graduation location and date: Drury High School Gymnasium on Thursday
Graduating students: 62
Valedictorian: Evan-Quin Goodermote
Salutatorian: Morgan Sarkis
Memorable Moment: When Drury's Ash Gardzina sang "I'll always remember you," by artist Hannah Montana, fellow graduates raised their phones with the flashlight app and waved them from their seats during Drury High School graduation in the school's auditorium on Thursday.
