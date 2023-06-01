<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
top story

Drury High School Graduation

Drury High School graduation on Thursday June 1, 2023.

School name: Drury High School

Graduation location and date: Drury High School Gymnasium on Thursday 

Graduating students: 62

A graduate speaks from the podium

Drury Class Salutatorian Morgan Sarkis speaks during Drury High School graduation exercises in the school's auditorium on Thursday.
A graduate speaks from the podium

Drury Class Co-President Nicholas Lescarbeau speaks during Drury High School graduation exercises in the school's auditorium on Thursday.

Valedictorian: Evan-Quin Goodermote 

Salutatorian:  Morgan Sarkis

Memorable Moment: When Drury's Ash Gardzina sang "I'll always remember you," by artist Hannah Montana, fellow graduates raised their phones with the flashlight app and waved them from their seats during Drury High School graduation in the school's auditorium on Thursday.

Students smile and clap

Graduates react at the end of Drury High School graduation exercises in the school's auditorium on Thursday.
North Adams: Drury names top scholars

Drury High School has named Evan-Quin Goodermote as valedictorian and Morgan Sarkis as salutatorian for the Class of 2023. The graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the school auditorium.

Drury High School Class of 2023
Drury High School Awards & Scholarships

 

