North Adams Public Schools will keep all 7th and 8th graders at Drury High School fully remote through next Tuesday, after a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.
The announcement came Wednesday, following the district's disclosure on Tuesday that an individual at Drury had contracted COVID-19.
Officials did not say whether the case was a staff member or student, but Assistant Superintendent Kim Roberts-Morandi told the Eagle on Tuesday the incident was “limited in scope.”
According to the update from the district, hybrid learning format students in grades 9-12 at Drury will continue to attend school as usual, following the ordinary Track A/B schedule.
The district said it is moving 7th and 8th graders to fully remote learning temporarily out of “an abundance of caution” in order to thoroughly clean affected classrooms and “ensure appropriate staffing levels.”
Because next Wednesday is a remote learning day, students in 7th and 8th grade will return to the classroom on Thursday, Nov. 19, following their usual Track A/B schedule, according to the district.
The announcement also said that individuals who may have been exposed will only return to school in person after getting clearance from the North Adams Health Department.
“These individuals have already been notified and given specific instructions for self-isolation, testing and monitoring for symptoms as directed by the Public Health nurse,” the district said.
North Adams Public Schools continues to urge families to practice social distancing and wear masks in public.