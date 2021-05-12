NORTH ADAMS — Drury High School will offer the AP Capstone Diploma program starting in the fall, allowing students to pair two yearlong AP courses, with a focus on project-based learning and research, that will help prepare them for college-level work.
The program combines an AP Seminar class, typically taken during the sophomore or junior year, and an AP Research class.
“We have continued to see a growing need for college and career readiness and experience prior to graduation from high school,” North Adams Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Malkas said in a news release Tuesday. “This innovative program gets a broader, more diverse student population ready for college and beyond. The program gives our teachers more leeway with curriculum choices, so their students can access more challenging coursework and sharpen their academic skills.”
Drury will be one of about 2,000 schools worldwide to implement the program, which was launched in 2014. The school will start offering AP Seminar in the fall.
During the seminar, students will evaluate topics, analyze sources and develop arguments through project-based curriculum. In the research class, students will plan and conduct yearlong investigations, culminating in a final paper and public presentation.
Students who earn 3 or higher in both classes, as well as four additional traditional AP exams, will earn the AP Capstone Diploma. Students also can earn the AP Seminar and Research certificate for scoring a 3 or higher on just the yearlong classes, without the additional exams.