NORTH ADAMS — Drury High School will shift to fully remote learning until after Thanksgiving, after a second positive COVID-19 test was reported.
North Adams Public Schools informed families Friday that all Drury students will be remote through Nov. 30. In a statement shared with The Eagle, the district said it was making the decision “in an attempt to minimize the risk of additional positive cases.”
Drury reported its first COVID-19 case of the week Tuesday. On Wednesday, the district said it would transition all seventh and eighth graders at Drury to remote learning temporarily.
That case was a staff member, according to data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. On Friday, the district announced a second positive test of a person at Drury, but it did not specify whether it was a student or staff member.
The elementary schools in the district will continue to operate as usual. The district also said that students in the Greenhouse program or Armory campus will continue their usual schedule, including in-person instruction.
Cohort A at Drury will restart Nov. 30 and Cohort B will follow Dec. 3, according to the district.
Assistant Superintendent Kim Roberts-Morandi told the Eagle that Drury students can access curbside meal service during remote learning on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to noon, at either Colegrove Park or Brayton elementary schools.