GREAT BARRINGTON — A fifth grader at W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to send home fifth grade students and staff and begin remote learning.
The student had attended school this week, and had exposed a small number of students and staff, according to Berkshire Hills Regional School District Superintendent Peter Dillion.
In an email sent out to school families Friday afternoon, Dillon said the county's public health nurse will contact those who were exposed about testing and follow-up, and that the school already had contacted fifth grade parents and urged them to pick up their students.
"Everyone else is safe," he added, noting that the "risk of contracting the virus in our daily work is minuscule," given strict protocols.
He said the decision to send the whole grade and its teachers home was because the fifth grade program can't continue in person with limited staff.
"Once we know that all exposed students and staff are negative the fifth grade will return to school in person," Dillon wrote. He said teachers would be in contact with students.
Du Bois is the latest Berkshire public school to report positive tests. On Friday, Drury High School in North Adams shifted to remote learning after a second positive test. Pittsfield schools returned to all-remote learning due to a positive test spike in Pittsfield. Two cases have been reported in Pittsfield schools.