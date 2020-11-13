Dunkin' lovers will have a chance to score some limited edition holiday merchandise starting at noon Tuesday.
The brand's new personalized apparel, bedding, scrunchies and sweats will be available at ShopDunkin.com. Other items for sale include a mini fridge and tandem bikes, and personalized products such as baseball hats, long-sleeve shirts, phone cases and laptop cases.
DD Perks rewards members got early access to the items on Thursday. Both new and current DD Perks members can find a special access code for shopdunkin.com via email or on the homescreen of the Dunkin' app.
“Our guests went wild for our holiday merch last year, so this year we’re taking it to the next level, giving our loyal DD Perks members access to exclusive items, offering personalized options for the first time, and most importantly, bringing everyone who runs on Dunkin’ fresh new ways to proudly show their love for their favorite brand,” Drayton Martin, vice president of Brand Stewardship at Dunkin’, said in a news release.