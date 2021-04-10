ADAMS
There are three candidates for two open Select Board seats to be decided at the May 3 town election. ¶ They are incumbent John Duval, and challengers Howard Rosenberg and Donald Sommer.
John Duval
Duval is seeking his fourth term on the Select Board, having served on it for the past nine years. He previously served on the School Committee for 17 years, and is the vice chairman of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.
“I really enjoy working with the Select Board and town residents to make Adams a better town,” Duval said.
He said the main challenge that the town faces at present is to come out of the coronavirus pandemic with an accurate inventory of businesses that have failed because of COVID-19 and those that survived, so town officials can get started on economic recovery.
Overall, Duval believes that the challenge is to increase the tax base through new homes and businesses, which is the only practical way to alleviate the tax burden on families and enhance town services.
He noted that, during the pandemic, residential properties in town have been selling quickly, and that there aren’t many homes left on the market.
“People are seeing what I’ve always felt, that Adams is a place where people want to live and raise their families,” Duval said.
Duval is enthusiastic about establishing a second corporate park, on land occupied by the former Curtis Fine Paper mill on Howland Avenue. It would be a great way to redevelop a blighted property in the heart of the town’s industrial commercial zone and enhance the tax base.
He also is excited about the near completion of the community center in the former Adams Memorial School, where youth sports organizations can use the gymnasium, and the other larger spaces can be used for town meeting and voting in town elections.
Other development he would like to shepherd include the extension of the bike path into North Adams; the five- to 10-year effort to design and rebuild Howland Avenue; acquiring money for construction of the nature center at Greylock Glen; and to keep up efforts to maintain and repair Hoosac Valley Elementary School.
“The Adams I want to live in has an elementary school downtown,” he said.
Duval has been working as a systems engineer at General Dynamics for 27 years.
Howard Rosenberg
Rosenberg moved to Adams about three years ago, after buying the former East Renfrew School building on North Summer Street in Adams, which once housed Pep’s Gym.
He renovated it to become a yoga studio on the first floor and his residence in the former attic.
Rosenberg moved here from San Jose, Calif., where he ran a management consulting and life coaching business. Previously, he worked as an engineer at General Dynamics, and as a business executive and business consultant for many years in high-tech and traditional industries.
Today, he works as a yoga instructor and life coach at the renamed Anahata Schoolhouse, a place where “people can come and socialize and build community,” Rosenberg said.
He discovered the healing power of yoga and meditation as he recovered from quintuple cardiac bypass surgery.
Today, he volunteers on the board of ProAdams.
“I think fresh eyes and new ideas can be helpful,” Rosenberg said. “Some people may not see it, but Adams is a real gem. Architecturally, natural beauty, it checks all the boxes. I see the seeds here, and I’d like to work on being a catalyst for growth.”
He noted that new development in Adams would increase the tax base and reduce the tax burden on his neighbors.
“I believe I can make a difference in Adams by pulling people together, and minimize divisiveness,” Rosenberg said.
Economic development projects like the bike path and Greylock Glen are important in growing the town’s economy, as they both can draw people into the downtown commercial district, he noted.
“I have grown to love this town over the last three years, and I promise to bring a fresh vision and broad experience to help Adams to build on its strengths to create a bright future,” Rosenberg said.
One way he would like to enhance the quality of life in town is to create a health and wellness program that could be used by local businesses and community groups.
“It’s a proactive way to improve the fitness of our neighbors and reduce the costs of health care,” Rosenberg said.
Donald Sommer
Sommer, a restaurateur and landlord, has served several terms on the Select Board, including as chairman, and also has served as chairman of the Finance Committee and the Adams School Committee.
For the past nine years, he has owned the Haflinger Haus restaurant on Commercial Street. Now, he is running again.
“I go to meetings prepared and well-informed on the issues,” Sommer said. “It helps to understand what is going on in town.”
One thing he wants to push for is to hire a person to seek out businesses that might want to come to Adams.
“The town has been pretty stagnant, nothing seems to be happening,” Sommer said. “The storefronts continue to be empty. You have to search for developers to come in; you can’t just wait for them to come to you — you have to reach out to people.”
Sommer admits that he has been outspoken about town issues in the past and doesn’t see much change in that.
“When you’re outspoken, you make friends and you lose friends,” he said. “But, I hope I’ve proven that I’m always sincere when it comes to helping the community.”
Aside from the Haflinger Haus, Sommer also owns the Greylock Apartments.
“I think experience is important, and successful experience is mandatory,” he said. “I think I’ve got the successful experience.”
He said the town should consider unifying its taxing entities, meaning that the Prudential Committee’s duties would be folded into the town operations so townsfolk would only have one entity collecting property taxes.
“We ought to at least look into the possibility of combining them,” Sommer said. “That’s old-time stuff. Let’s bring it into the 21st century.”
The tax rate is too high, he noted, but he admitted that it would be hard to cut back on what town services are left.
“When the board tries cutting something, people complain,” he said.
Generally speaking, Sommer said he wants to be of further service to the town.
“I want to serve the town, and people will always know exactly where I stand,” Sommer said. “I want to make a major contribution again.”