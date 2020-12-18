PITTSFIELD — For the first time since the pandemic began, Berkshire Health Systems will allow patients who are dying from COVID-19 to receive a visit from a family member.
The revised guidance, published Friday, allows COVID-19-positive patients who are nearing the end of life to have a loved one visit for a half-hour.
The change was made to ease families' "heartbreaking" experiences of not being able to spend time in person with a loved one at the end of their life, spokesperson Michael Leary said.
"Our staff have been holding hands and sitting with end-of-life COVID patients since March, and that naturally has a great emotional impact on them," he said. "We cannot say enough about how our staff have shown such great compassion... and we now feel, with the proper precautions in place, we can open up visitation."
Hospital officials have been discussing the change for "some time" and feel confident that they can keep staff and patients safe under the new arrangement, Leary said.
Berkshire Health Systems currently has 35 inpatients in its COVID-19 unit, with four tests pending, according to a hospital dashboard.
A total of 114 people have died in the county since the pandemic began, including a recent spike of deaths driven largely by outbreaks at two nursing homes. Close to 600 new cases were reported in the past two weeks in Berkshire County, according to the state Department of Health, but daily numbers appear to be trending downward in recent days.
Families can arrange visits with the patient's clinical provider and the Berkshire Medical Center Patient Experience Department at 413-447-2466.
Visitors will be informed of risks when visiting and will need to quarantine after. They also will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 when entering the hospital.
A loved one with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to visit, but a virtual visit can be arranged with the hospital. A virtual visit also can be arranged if a loved one is at high risk for COVID-19 complications because of age or health issues. BHS previously had been offering phone and video calls to all COVID-19 patients.
The visitor identified for these patients will be contacted by the BMC Patient Experience Department to set up an appointment. The visitor will be met at the front door of the hospital and accompanied to the unit.
Hospital staff will assist in putting on and taking off personal protective equipment, which will be provided by the hospital. They must wear PPE and remain in the patient's room during the entire visit.
End-of-life visitation for non-COVID patients has not been changed and will continue under existing guidance.