Sheffield photographer Dylan Kubis captures the American Southwest in his first book of photography. He says it's only the start

SHEFFIELD — On a recent rainy spring Saturday — with the forecast threatening snow — a little bit of the heat of the southwestern sun can be found at the kitchen table of the Kubis family. The source is “The Beauty of the American Southwest,” a new collection of 60 photographs that captures the feeling of far-from-here spaces of the Arches, Canyonlands and Petrified Forest National Parks.
From across the family’s kitchen table, stories fly back and forth about the three-week journey made in October through Kansas wheat fields, the Rocky Mountains and eventually the rainbow-hued vistas of Utah and Arizona that are at the heart of the book.
Dylan Kubis, the photographer and entrepreneur behind the new book, made the trek with his father Thad Kubis, a skilled and celebrated photographer in his own right. The Kubis men feasted on barbeque dinners and rested their heads in a couple Marriott hotels along the way, but really lived the journey by the power of the family’s Willys Jeep.
There’s still a palpable adrenaline rush between Dylan and Thad Kubis as they talk about driving along canyon rim roads that barely covered the span of the Jeep’s wheels. In the moments where the edge of the canyon was a little more forgiving, the Jeep served as Dylan Kubis’ photography studio.
From the passenger seat of the Jeep, Dylan Kubis would see something on the horizon — a rock formation that called back to one of his favorite Star Wars characters or a dramatic mix of wind carved buttes against a stormy sky — and call out for Thad Kubis to stop.
“You’ve got to find that right spot, the right colors — everything else falls into place,” Dylan Kubis said of his work.
Photos: Sheffield based photographer Dylan Kubis publishes book of photographs highlighting 'The Beauty of the American Southwest'
Photographer Dylan Kubis, 29, in his studio that he shares with his father at home in Sheffield. Kubis, who has Down Syndrome, has had his work featured in gallery exhibitions, sells merchandise featuring his photographs, and has done work for private clients. Most recently, Kubis has published a book of photographs titled ‘The Beauty of the American Southwest,’ a collection of landscapes taken on a three-week-long trip through the region with his father. Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Dylan is an artist, both men are, but as the father and son bend their heads together under the kitchen light to pour over the photos in the book, you can tell that “The Beauty of the American Southwest” has taken on the quality of a family photo album for the men as well. It’s personal, too.
“The thing I always say with a trip like this — this is something that I’ll tell stories of to my own kids,” Dylan Kubis said.
The book’s existence is an achievement in so many ways. It’s Dylan’s first published book and the start of what he hopes will be a long-running series of photography books on the country’s National Parks. He and Thad Kubis already have the next trip — this time meandering through Northwest places like Yellowstone — in the planning stages.
It’s also a kind of proof of concept for the life Dylan Kubis, his family and the Department of Developmental Services have been working toward over the last three years.
Dylan Kubis, who has Down Syndrome, began looking into the Department of Developmental Services’ self direction program in 2019. The program gives people with disabilities alternatives to what the department calls traditional supportive services — where a qualified service provider organizes a variety of supports like housing, employment and day programs for the person.
The self direction program is all about giving the person at the center of the program agency over their own life.
“Self determination is the basic foundation of self direction,” Chris Symanowicz, a service coordinator in the Berkshire Area Office of the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services said. Symanowicz is Dylan Kubis’ caseworker as well.
“When we talk about self determination we talk about the freedom to really kind of decide how one is going to live their life and have some authority over their own budget,” Symanowicz said.
He said the whole goal of the program is to provide someone with the flexibility to decide “what’s really meaningful to them as a person” and the support to “accept total responsibility for public dollars.”
Symanowicz said Dylan Kubis has proved that the program can be “life altering.”
For years, Dylan Kubis worked with Berkshire County Arc to find jobs through the traditional supportive employment model. He worked as a bellman at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge and then briefly worked on staff at Canyon Ranch in Lenox.
But when the pandemic collided with the hospitality industry and Dylan Kubis found himself unemployed, he, his family and Symanowicz started to reevaluate Dylan Kubis’ path in life.
“With Dylan, it was almost like putting a square peg into a round hole — it just didn’t quite fit,” Symanowicz said of Dylan Kubis’ previous jobs. “He’s a dreamer and he’s so ambitious and he’s articulate. And there’s almost no fear or anxiety with him.”
The moment happened to intersect with Dylan Kubis’ budding interest in photography.
“I have always been around a camera in some way,” Dylan Kubis said. “In my younger days, when I was a squirt or so, we would travel to other countries — Italy, London, Scotland, Germany — and there was always a camera nearby and that was Dad. Who better to teach me?”
That credit gets a chuckle out of Thad Kubis, who said he’s still waiting on his son to pay his instruction fees. But Thad Kubis is adamant that his son’s talent is far more than some good lessons, it’s something innate.
“Dylan’s been adapting his eye to things that he would never have seen before,” Thad Kubis said. “And I tell Dylan, most photographers that I teach plateau — they don’t go past a certain point. Dylan continues to go beyond that point.”
Dylan Kubis, Symanowicz, and the team at Berkshire County Arc decided to try and get him enrolled in the self directed program in 2019. The group worked to establish a budget to help Dylan Kubis cover the initial marketing and material costs for his business. Then he grabbed his camera.
Over the last three years, Dylan Kubis has developed a knack for capturing the things people love most about South County life and New England in general. He secured a contract with the Great Barrington Cultural District and photographed cityscapes for the district’s website.
He’s nearly finished a series on the 32 iconic white town line signs that mark the boundaries of the county’s municipalities. Dylan Kubis has taken great care to find a marker for each town, whether it’s hidden along bubbling brooks, shaded in one of the evergreen forests and or peaking out on some back hill road.
The signs have been a particular success on mugs, T-shirts, postcards and prints at the Sheffield Farmer’s Market and Berkshire South Regional Community Arts and Craft festivals where Dylan Kubis sets up shop in the warmer months.
Dylan Kubis’ business has become such a success that the Department of Developmental Services invited him to present to the 1,500 professionals in the department’s self directed services empowerment group as the Down syndrome ambassador. It’s a moment that Thad Kubis and Symanowicz still beam about when they talk about Dylan Kubis.
Dylan Kubis views it as just one of the road stops on his way to even larger goals. He wants to be a National Geographic photographer, find a place in Malibu and buy his father and mother, Maria, a sailboat to use as a retreat.
But more centrally, Dylan Kubis says he wants to tell his story and the story of other people like him.
“Special needs people — I see and feel that they are the biggest minority that is discriminated against,” Dylan Kubis said. “I want to fight on and fight it to D.C.”
As he writes in the introduction to “The Beauty of the American Southwest”, Dylan Kubis wants to “show the world that someone like me with special needs can be more, do more, than what many people think we can.”