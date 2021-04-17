The Berkshire Eagle’s news and advertising departments received more than two dozen awards, including nine first-place honors, in the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Competition, the region’s largest and most comprehensive journalism-recognition program.
The awards were announced at the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s 2020 spring convention this month, an online event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, The Eagle received 27 awards — nine first-place finishes, six seconds and 12 thirds — for its journalism and advertising content.
The Eagle placed third in General Excellence, behind the first-place Springfield (Mass.) Republican newspaper and the second-place Republican-American newspaper based in Waterbury, Conn.
The Eagle competed for the first time in a division that includes larger newspapers because of its growth in circulation and a change in the category’s size definition.
The Eagle’s first-place awards led with the coveted General News Reporting prize for “Demystifying injection sites,” the news and video report on Montreal’s supervised drug injection sites by reporter Haven Orecchio-Egresitz and visual journalist Stephanie Zollshan.
The Eagle also took first-place awards for Best Overall Design, Best Business Section, Best Sports Section, Best Living Section, Best Newsletter, Best Spot News Photograph for Zollshan’s photo at a Pittsfield fire, Best Niche Publication for UpCountry Magazine and Best Sponsored Content for a series on Berkshire Money Management by Sponsored Content Editor Noah Hoffenberg.
The Eagle was in competition against news outlets throughout New England with more than 15,000 paid print and digital subscribers daily. The contest year included work published from August 2019 through July 2020.
New England Newspaper & Press Association member newspapers from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont compete.