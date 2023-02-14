Eagle readers' love story: They met when they were 7, but it took years before they found each other again

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. — We met when we were 7 years old.
I was visiting my brother and sister-in-law, who lived next door to his paternal grandparents, whom he was visiting. It was a cold March day and my niece and I were playing outdoors when we came upon Roger and his friend, who joined us in our pretend game of guarding our castle (a boulder) from maurauders.
I was instantly enchanted by this wild kid — I have to mention, I was a little girl who lived within the pages of books — whose imagination caught, and held, my attention. I vividly remember thinking that, as risk averse as I was, I would follow him over the nearby railroad tracks and to the river's edge. It was an unusual combination of "getting" his sense of imagination and instantly trusting him.
Over the years, our paths sometimes crossed, like when I would walk by him in high school on the way to my locker at Monument Mountain Regional High School, and I'd lift my head from my book long enough to say "Hi, Roger!" and then wonder if I'd been a total dork.
Decades later, we came across each other again, when both of our marriages were over, and we began chatting. During our first date, I almost blurted out, "Hey, do you remember that time we met behind my brother's house?" but I figured that would strike a stalker-ish vibe, so I said nothing.
The next date, Roger said, "Do you know what I always remember?" and then proceeded to recount the exact same memory of our first meeting, all those years ago.
Our engagement was pretty low-key, no bells and whistles, but followed a lovely day visiting our favorite Berkshire haunts including the Tyringham cemetery. Later, Roger surprised me by dropping to a knee during a hibachi meal at the old Koto, on Lenox/Pittsfield Road. Our "witnesses" were a cute couple from Lenox High School.
What I most love about him is this: He's brutally frank, whereas I go way out of my way not to hurt or annoy somebody. He's taught me that it's OK to say no to requests — something that I could never before do. But deep down, he's very sensitive. He's seen me at my very worst, but instead of walking away, he's stood by me while I pick up the pieces and move forward.
Once, we bought a 1964 Ford Falcon, with the purpose of restoring it together, then taking it on the road for fun weekends in the summer and fall — someday! I love flowers, and perfume, and fine dining, but this was an unusual but meaningful investment in our time and future together.