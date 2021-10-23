For the fourth year in a row, The Berkshire Eagle has won a New England Newspaper & Press Association Newspaper of the Year award for its Weekender edition.
Results of the annual competition were announced Friday during the association’s 2021 New England Newspaper Conference & Awards program, which was held virtually. Eagle staff gathered in the office on Friday to watch the presentation and celebrate the win.
Publisher Fredric Rutberg was there too and told staff how happy he was to receive the honor.
Rutberg said he was “extremely proud” that the industry “recognizes the extraordinary work that our editorial staff has been producing.” He also credited staff across all Eagle departments whose work is essential to supporting the success of its journalism.
Executive Editor Kevin Moran also commended the news staff for its efforts, especially during what has been an unusual 18-plus months because of the pandemic.
“The newsroom knows that Berkshire County deserves outstanding journalism and we work hard and deliver it,” he said.
The Berkshire Eagle was named a Distinguished Newspaper (a runner-up position it shared with The Day of New London, Conn.) in the Newspaper of the Year category that includes weekday editions. The top honor here went to The Record-Journal, based in Meriden, Conn.
It’s also the fourth year in a row that The Eagle has won one or both categories and the fifth consecutive year it’s been a finalist in both. In 2018 and 2020, The Eagle won both weekday and weekend Newspaper of the Year categories.
While The Eagle’s Weekender edition once again topped the field for Newspaper of the Year, runners-up included The Day and The Eagle-Tribune, which covers the Merrimack Valley and Essex County in Massachusetts.
The Eagle competes against similar-sized newspapers with print circulations ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 on weekdays and up to 25,000 for weekend editions.
The Newspaper of the Year contest is judged by a jury of newspaper readers from throughout New England. Those readers evaluate entries from a news consumer point of view and assess the quality of a newspaper’s reporting, writing, photography, design and presentation, its digital offering, and its overall utility and value. They also look to see if the newspapers inform, educate, entertain, inspire, motivate, lead and whether they reflect and care about the community they serve.
The New England Newspaper & Press Association’s annual Newspaper of the Year competition is open to newspapers in the six New England states.
The contest year spanned June 1, 2020, to May 31.
The New England Newspaper & Press Association is the professional trade organization for newspapers in New England and represents more than 450 daily, weekly and specialty newspapers.