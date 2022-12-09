Get new rail service all the way to Pittsfield, officials tell a panel. Here's the case they made

PITTSFIELD — People in the 413 area code weighed in first on how the state should go about extending passenger rail service into western Massachusetts. And did so with a sense of regional pride.

“We’re all 413,” said state Rep. Bud L. Williams, D-Springfield, a member of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission.

“That's how we label ourselves. We’re 413 and I think we made the case to expand the conversation from Springfield up to the Berkshires," Williams said. "That's one reason why we are here because your folks were tenacious. We convinced leadership on Beacon Hill. That was important. That we are one unit here.”

That nod to regional unity sounded as members of the commission came to the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield for the first of six public hearings.

The commission must file a report by March 31 providing guidance on how to stand up passenger rail service across Massachusetts. And pay for it.

Outgoing state Sen. Eric P. Lesser, D-Longmeadow, a member of the commission and longtime supporter of rail service, said it was significant that the hearings kicked off in Pittsfield.

“The first meeting of this commission is in Pittsfield on purpose, because it's really about signaling and making clear that the entire state is going to be served by this,” Lesser said. “This is not a project for western Massachusetts. This is a project for our entire state.”

Amtrak is expected to operate the trains. The commission’s job is to recommend the creation of an entity, such as a rail authority, that will find money and oversee the project. The panel will build off a state Department of Transportation study on renewed passenger rail completed two years ago.

The group is also supposed to examine ways to link to existing north-south service.

The commission is led by state Sen. Brendan P. Crighton, D-Lynn, and state Rep. William Straus, D-New Bedford.

Berkshire County is represented on the commission by Thomas Matuszko, executive director of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. He thanked the panel’s co-chairs for starting its work in Pittsfield.

“I know when we had our initial organizational meeting, that was not going to be the case. So it is fitting, since we refer to this as the ‘west-east’ project,” he said.

Matuszko warned that the group has a lot of work to do in less than four months. “That's a pretty aggressive timeframe. And there's a lot of technical information and material that needs to be in that report.”

Linda Dunlavy, executive director of the Franklin Regional Council of Governments, a panel member, said rail improvements in the Pioneer Valley already show what’s possible.

"I believe passenger rail can be transformative to all of Massachusetts,” she said. “We've already begun to show that through the ridership numbers of the Vermonter, the Valley Flyer and the Berkshire Flyer over the summer pilot period.”

Similarly, state Rep. Natalie Blais, D-Sunderland, cited evidence that the region can productively use federal backing, as it did with the Valley Flyer service in the Pioneer Valley. “We have already shown what we can do when the federal government invests in us,” she said. “We never expected the [ridership] numbers to look like they do today. And I think that is a testament to what we can accomplish here in western Massachusetts.”

Federal money is available for rail improvements through last year’s infrastructure law. That measure included $9 billion worth of investments for Massachusetts alone – as well as $66 billion for Amtrak.

Local lawmakers’ views

Three area lawmakers were among those who offered comments to the commission.

State Rep. William P. “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, called on the commission to recommend that work on “west-east” rail, the term he coined, begin in the Berkshires. It was Pignatelli who, in 2020, fended off a proposal that the far-western county be connected to rail service only by a bus to and from Springfield.

“I'm glad that you're having a first hearing in the Berkshires. I think that's more than just coincidental, because the Massachusetts Turnpike started in western Massachusetts. It started in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, many, many years ago.”

Pignatelli said lawmakers from the 413 area are united in pushing for geographic equity in new rail service.

“This will transform western Massachusetts. in particular the Berkshires. You will see immediate economic opportunities if you start here,” he said. “Please, start this in western Massachusetts. Like the turnpike, it’s the easiest place to start. You've got great, broad-based support for it to start here. And we will see our declining population start to reverse immediately.”

State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, said he believes in the importance of rail, including a "northern tier" project that would bring trains to North Adams. “I think what we have to look at here is the impact rail service will have. This isn't about bringing tourists from outside of here. This is about the future,” he said. “Crazy ideas work. They work if you have good people behind them. I think this idea is not only crazy, it’s doable.”

State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, said new rail service should connect passengers to destinations within the region — as well as across the state.

“Consistent, reliable and affordable rail service connecting Pittsfield to Boston, and Pittsfield to New York City, and everywhere in-between, has been a dream for my district, community and our home for years,” she said. “So seeing this commission come to fruition is a really exciting milestone.”

Farley-Bouvier called on the commission to identify an ongoing funding source for the rail service and to keep Pittsfield in mind.

“Please do not succumb to the temptation to leave Pittsfield out for now, to say that we're going to solve getting to the Berkshires later on,” she said. “Anything short of connecting Pittsfield and the Berkshires in the initial plan will send a strong message that this commission, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, is leaving the people of Berkshire County behind. Leaving us behind yet again.”

Jonathan Butler, president and CEO of 1Berkshire, termed rail service vital to the region’s future.

“The Berkshires remain effectively divorced from public transportation in the way that it's experienced in other parts of the Commonwealth,” he said. “When we talk about regional equity it is barriers like this that leave us at a constant, and now multigenerational, disadvantage.”

Butler said the “visitor economy” has become vital to the Berkshires. Younger adult visitors increasingly look for rail to get around. “We actually fear that one of our healthiest sectors is at risk if we don't address that changing demand,” he said.