PITTSFIELD — To avoid possible transmission of the coronavirus, residential customers are banned until further notice from dropping off recyclable materials at the Hubbard Avenue waste disposal facility in Pittsfield.
The plant's operator, Community Eco Power, temporarily shut off access to homeowners due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. Commercial haulers are still allowed to bring materials to the trash-burning and recycling operation, according to Linwood Bubar, the company's chief operating officer.
Bubar says barring residential customers avoids having company workers and residents come into contact with each other.
"Waste deliveries made on the commercial side of our business are all made by commercial haulers using self-unloading vehicles. There is no need for either [our employees] or haulers to come into close contact with each other," Bubar wrote in an email to The Eagle. "Unfortunately, the residential drop-off side does not allow for similar disposal operation. It is a very small area, located in the facility parking lot, that is used by our employees and contractors."
City officials say Eco Power notified the state Department of Public Utilities of its decision to stop accepting materials from residents.
According to the company website, Community Eco Power’s Pittsfield plant processes 240 tons each day of solid waste generated by residences and commercial operations throughout Berkshire County.
The trash-burning plant produces over 450 million pounds of steam, as well as 3.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity used to power facility operations. The facility sells steam to the Crane Co., the paper manufacturer in Dalton.