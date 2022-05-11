U.S. Sen. Markey endorses Paul Mark for state Senate

The Paul Mark campaign announced Thursday that U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is backing the Berkshire representative’s run for the state Senate.
In a statement, Markey called Mark an “effective and progressive” legislator who would address the climate crisis, help working families and labor unions and strive to defend access to abortion.
Mark is seeking the office held by state Sen. Adams Hinds, D-Pittsfield, who is running for lieutenant governor. Due to redistricting, communities in Mark’s former House district will merge into other districts.
Huff Templeton of Williamstown is also running for the state Senate seat.
The other three House representatives from the Berkshires back Mark’s campaign.