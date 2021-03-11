Twice a year, the debate over permanent Daylight Saving Time rages and then fades.
But this year, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, and a bipartisan group of his colleagues in the U.S. Senate are looking to do just that by reintroducing legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time, which begins this Sunday, permanent nationwide, as reported by the Boston Globe.
Markey is a cosponsor of a bill titled the “Sunshine Protection Act,” along with a group that includes Florida’s Republican senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic from Rhode Island, also is a cosponsor.
This marks the fourth time that Rubio has pushed for Congress to pass the measure — it was first introduced in the 2017-2018 session — that would eliminate the need to turn the clocks back and forth twice every year. It follows the Florida state Legislature’s passing of a similar bill, signed by then-Governor Rick Scott, in 2018.
“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio said in a statement. “Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.”
Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday of March each year, lasting until the first Sunday of November when the clocks are turned back to standard time. In New England, that means the sun sets as early as 4:30 p.m. for a portion of the winter.
Fifteen states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, have either enacted legislation or passed a resolution “to provide for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress were to allow such a change, and in some cases, if surrounding states enact the same legislation.”
As recently as January 2019, state legislators in Massachusetts proposed a bill that would permanently keep the state in Daylight Saving Time. But the measure languished in the Legislature this past fall in large part due to efforts to first address the coronavirus pandemic.
Markey, along with several other senators sponsoring the bill, cited the “cold and dark” winter brought on by the pandemic — during which many Americans have had to remain indoors, without much contact with friends and family — as a motivating factor to push to extend the amount of sunshine people are able to get on a daily basis.
“Extra sunshine in the evenings not only puts a spring in our step and offers the perfect reason to get outside, but it also positively impacts consumer spending and shifts energy consumption,” Markey said.