The town of Egremont has received a $25,410 grant to fund COVID-19-related transportation needs.
The money will be used in partnership with the towns of Alford and Mount Washington, according to a news release from MassDevelopment, the state’s finance and development agency.
The towns will contract with Berkshire Taxi and Bianco's Limousine & Livery Service to deliver prescriptions and meals, and to transport people for grocery and other essential shopping trips. The money will also be used to fund non-COVID-related nonemergency medical travel and workforce transportation for essential workers.
The grant is part of more than $1 million in funding that MassDevelopment has awarded to 25 cities and towns, municipal agencies, regional transit authorities, and health and human services transportation providers. The funds were made available through the Urgent COVID-19 Taxicab, Livery, and Hackney Partnership Grant Program.
“The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to finding new ways to support Massachusetts residents and businesses in the midst of COVID-19,” Massachusetts Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said in the release.
“I applaud MassDevelopment and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council for putting resources from the Commonwealth’s Transportation Infrastructure Enhancement Trust Fund to work by creating partnerships that utilize taxi and livery companies to fill service gaps in our communities.”