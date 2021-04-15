Eight years ago, Mark Barden stood in the White House Rose Garden to make a plea for action on gun violence.
That day, the U.S. Senate had rejected a proposal to expand background checks for firearm purchases. Four months earlier, Barden had lost his 7-year-old son, Daniel, in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
“We return home with the determination that change will happen — maybe not today, but it will happen,” Barden said at the 2013 news conference, flanked by his family, then-President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden.
Today, Barden still is fighting that fight.
Last week, he returned to the Rose Garden to stand beside Biden as the president announced six executive orders to counteract gun violence, including a measure to implement rules limiting homemade firearms, or “ghost guns.”
In an interview with The Eagle on Friday, Barden called those actions “a good, holistic start” and “hopefully a clear message to Congress that it is time to act.”
As Barden prepared to give a television interview after Biden’s news conference, he saw a headline flash across a screen: There had been another shooting, in Texas, just hours after Biden’s announcement.
More than 41,500 people in the U.S. died by gun violence in 2020, according to the data collection group Gun Violence Archive.
“We know the public sentiment is there, and that’s where change needs to come from,” Barden told The Eagle. “It needs to come from the grassroots, people calling their lawmakers and telling them to pass legislation and saying, ‘If you can’t act on behalf of my safety, I’ll vote otherwise at the polls.’”
Barden referenced polls that routinely have found 80 to 90 percent of respondents, including most Republicans, support requiring background checks on all gun sales. Converting that majority into legislative action, though, will require an “all-hands-on-deck approach,” he said.
Current laws require licensed firearms dealers to run background checks, although unlicensed sellers are not required to perform checks. While the House last month approved a proposal to require universal checks, that legislation is unlikely to make it through a Senate evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.
As advocates and lawmakers continue seeking federal legislation, state-level and community-based work also can help prevent violence, Barden said.
Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit Barden and other Sandy Hook parents founded in 2013, provides training for people to recognize at-risk behaviors and to intervene for help through its Know the Signs and Say Something programs.
Drury High School joined a program through Sandy Hook Promise in 2019.
In the Massachusetts Legislature, the Safety and Violence Education (SAVE) for Students Act would require school districts to provide an evidence-based prevention training program similar to the ones run by Sandy Hook Promise. The nonprofit developed that bill in partnership with State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, and state Rep. Natalie Higgins, D-Leominster.
Finegold, in a statement to The Eagle, said the pandemic’s harmful effect on students’ mental health adds to the need for the bill.
“The SAVE Students Act will provide school districts with the necessary resources to raise awareness about mental health, and better prevent and respond to crises,” he said. “As students return to school, we need to ensure they are safer than ever before.”
Barden said he believes that interventions aided by those programs have prevented mass shootings.
“[It took] one student, an eighth grader seeing something on social media who was trained in our programs,” Barden said. “And no one knows the name of the other student in that town, because nothing happened.”
“I think of the lifelong devastation that the mass shooting in Sandy Hook has had on our family and our friends, and I think of all of the families and the communities that we’re sparing,” he said.