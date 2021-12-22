When times are tough, it’s always nice to be recognized for hard work. This evening, the health care workers of Berkshire Health Systems got a shout-out and word of thanks from a movie star with local ties.
In a video posted Wednesday evening by Berkshire Health Systems, actress, director and producer Elizabeth Banks, a Pittsfield native and Pittsfield High School alumni, sent her heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff members of the BHS at Berkshire Medical Center for all they have done during the pandemic. She says she and her entire family have been patients of the hospital for their entire lives.
In the selfie-style video, just under a minute long, Banks speaks directly to the camera to deliver her message.
“I cannot imagine the strain and stress this caused for you and your families, but I just want you to hear how much gratitude this community has for all that you are doing to keep us safe and sound,” she said. “I know the entire community stands behind me when we say ‘thank you, for all that you do.’ And I just want to encourage you to keep going to focus on all those people you’ve already helped, and all those lives who you have touched. It means the most, thanks so much.”
Berkshire Medical Center shared the YouTube video to their Facebook page and wrote, “For nearly two years, our healthcare workers have carried the overwhelming weight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, they continue to keep the community safe and make sure every patient is treated with kindness and respect. Today and always, our community is forever grateful for their hard work and dedication…”
Banks is known for her roles in "The Hunger Games," "Pitch Perfect," and "Scrubs," as well as many other works.