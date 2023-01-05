Elizabeth Kolbert can't stop thinking, and writing, about climate change. Learn what keeps her up at night

Nearly two decades ago when Elizabeth Kolbert began writing about climate change, the subject quickly became her focus.

“When you start writing about climate change it kind of takes over your life,” Kolbert recently told The Eagle.

The Williamstown resident and New Yorker staff writer started at the magazine in 1999 after working for The New York Times. Kolbert has written extensively about climate change and the environment. Her 2014 book, “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History,” won a Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction. Her most recent book, “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” was published in 2021.

One of her most recent New Yorker articles, “Climate Change from A to Z: The stories we tell ourselves about the future,” lays out the complicated narratives of climate change.

“Climate change resists narrative,” she writes, “and yet some account of what’s happening is needed.”

In a multi-section piece published in November, Kolbert tells a climate change story for each letter in the alphabet. Take “F,” for example.

“Flight.” She details how a company is developing electric planes, taking readers along as she flies one in a simulator. At the same time, she writes in another section – “O,” for “Objections” – that 30 years ago, fossil fuels were about 80 percent of the primary energy used globally. Today, that figure is still about 80 percent, all while energy consumption has increased.

“To say that amazing work is being done to combat climate change and to say that almost no progress has been made is not a contradiction; it’s a simple statement of fact,” Kolbert writes in a line central to the piece.

Kolbert recently spoke with The Eagle about her recent New Yorker story and reflected on her time covering climate change – an issue she says has been “extremely sobering” to watch for the past 20 years.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Let’s start with your recent article in The New Yorker. Why did you decide to write the climate change from A to Z story? And why did you choose the alternative format it used?

A: The New Yorker was going to do a climate issue. I think the difficulty with writing about climate change – maybe even talking about climate change to a certain extent – is that it’s so huge and unfolding on a lot of different dimensions. You tend to get these stories that are kind of only taking on one of those dimensions – like this tech is going to save us, or this is going to doom us, or this scientific discovery shows that we're doomed.

I wanted to try to break out of those stories, which I think have become both fairly predictable at this point and also don't really capture the full problem and all of its many dimensions. That's what I was really trying to get at.

The problem with that is that no one story – what we journalists consider a story where we’re following someone or some project – encompasses all those aspects. That's how I got to this idea of a somewhat fractured narrative that was going to not be a single overarching narrative.

Q: I found it interesting that in the narratives section (“N”), you were talking about research that shows the importance of empowering people on climate change narratives. But at the same time, you wrote there's a lot of amazing work being done to combat climate change, but also, almost no progress has been made. How do you balance telling the truth about climate change, which can be grim, but also not being gloom and doom?

A: I'm sure a lot of people would say my work is filled with gloom and doom. But I think that as a journalist, the story has to be narratable. It's a little bit of a meta problem. It's not the problem of climate change, it's the problem of writing about climate change.

So something has to be happening. I go looking for stories in which something interesting is happening, whether it's research, people trying to tackle the problem through some innovative development, innovative tech, or gene editing, or whatever the hell it is.

And, you know, those stories hopefully are just interesting enough on their own. What enters into it [then] are the massive difficulties of actually deploying this on a grand enough scale to make a difference. They do get touched on, but you can't let them overwhelm the story, because then the story sort of dies.

That is really what brought me to this format. All those stories can be true. They're all true, right? Amazing work is being done, and nothing has changed. Those are both true and it is hard to communicate that in the context of one story.

Q: What climate change-related issues keep you up at night? What gives you hope?

A: The climate-related issue that I worry about is just instability. Our distant ancestors were used to dealing with instability. They got up and moved. But we are very, very incapable of acting quickly on anything and also of acting proactively.

We know some parts of the country are going to be really threatened – and underwater – at a certain point. But our politics don't accommodate acting proactively. This is true on a global scale as well. If you imagine serious climate-related disasters, you see an increasingly unstable world with nuclear weapons and a lot of people who are desperate to leave where they are and get somewhere new, and a tremendous refugee crisis all around.

That's very, very scary to me.

What gives me hope? I think there is a lot of technological progress being made. Things that did seem not possible 10 years ago now do seem, you know, feasible. They just held the first auction for offshore wind off California. There's going to be floating wind turbines. There is a lot of progress being made. I think that if we put our minds to it, globally, a lot of progress could be made. But I'm not entirely convinced that it will be made.

Q: What got you interested in writing about climate change and the environment as one of your main beats?

A: It started quite a while ago at this point, like 20 years ago, when I had just gone to The New Yorker. I was actually writing about (New York) politics. The web was sort of taking over the news. It was kind of punishing for a weekly, because everything would be up on the web in like five seconds.

So I went looking for something that wasn't going to be overtaken by events, as it were. I've always been interested and concerned about environmental issues. It led me to write a three-part series on climate change which appeared in 2005 ["The Climate of Man"]. When you start writing about climate change it kind of takes over your life.

Q: Has the way you report on climate change or the way you think about the issue changed?

A: It’s certainly changed in that when I first started to report about climate change, you really couldn't expect that even pretty well-informed people knew much about it, or were concerned about it. Your job, in a way, was to convince them this was a really serious problem. I don't think that is true any longer, at least not for my readers and probably your readers. You know, there definitely are huge portions of the American population for whom that's still true. But mostly, it’s not like they haven't heard anything about climate change. It is like, “I don't want to believe that.”

How I think about it has definitely changed in the sense of, I've learned a tremendous amount and time has passed. Watching the world's response to climate change, or lack of response, has not been a happy [experience]. That's been extremely sobering. Here's a problem that everybody at very high levels of government and the corporate world should understand – and to a certain extent do understand – (is) truly a world-threatening problem. Yet for all sorts of reasons, everyone just continues to act as if this isn't going to be a problem. I didn't go into it with a naïve view of American politics. But it certainly hasn't been an encouraging 20 years.

Q: If someone says to you they don't “believe” in climate change, or deny that it's happening, how do you respond?

A: That's a really difficult one. People have spent a long time trying to figure out how to talk to a climate denier. I don't try to engage people and say, “Well, you know, have you read the latest IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] report?”

Once people have dug in and said, “I don't believe in climate change,” they're probably not open to the basic scientific information that's out there.

I guess my point would be – it sounds a little bit aggressive, so it's complicated: It doesn't really matter if you believe in it or not. It's happening. (She laughs) So, you know, you might want to prepare for it anyway, because your beliefs are not going to change the basic geophysics of the situation.

Q: From your reporting, what are some of the reasons people haven’t acted?

A: People have to appreciate how the problem, at its most fundamental level, is that we consume an incredible amount of energy. This is especially true of Americans. Americans are just real energy hogs, basically, in everything we like to do and the way that we live.

Berkshire County's a very good example. I myself am a very good example of people living spread out in places where you have to have a car or you can't get to the grocery store, you can't get to work.

These are energy-intensive ways of living. To really tackle this problem requires switching out your entire economy on some level, just in your entire way of living.

I think one of the really big questions with climate change is this: Can we continue to live the way we are and dramatically reduce emissions? Or do we have to fundamentally rethink the way that we live?

I think that is at the heart of the matter. People – and I include myself in this – don't really want to fundamentally rethink the way they live. I think that is, in the U.S. in particular, a big part of the problem.

Obviously, there are all sorts of vested corporate interests working very, very hard and in very nefarious ways to maintain the status quo in a short-sighted way. That's also a huge, huge problem. A lot of those interests are politically very, very powerful.

Q: What signs of climate change do you see in the Berkshires?

A: I'm not a native of Berkshire County, but I have been here, pretty consistently, for the last 20 years or so.

We used to get a heavy frost by the end of September. Now, we don't. We used to have reliable snow – that's why we have ski resorts. We don't anymore. There are really dramatic changes that anyone who's lived in the Berkshires for a while will point to. We often get our precipitation now in these torrential downpours. That's well established by the data. A lot more of our rain falls in very heavy downpours. These are ways in which we are seeing climate change in the Berkshires.

Things we didn't use to be able to grow, we can grow now. It goes on. The list is very, very long. Now you'll get people maple sugaring in February – that was kind of unheard of.

Q: What role do you feel people's individual actions play in fighting the climate crisis – or slowing climate change and its effects?

A: I think that's a very important and vexed topic. Obviously, if everybody stopped eating beef, that would have a big impact. Just you doing it obviously doesn't — it only has a trivial impact. So I struggle with that in my own life. We need more people who show the way. I'm a huge admirer of Greta Thunberg, for example. She doesn't just talk the talk, she walks the walk. She doesn't fly and she doesn't buy. The more people who set that example, the better off we'll be.

Q: Do you feel hopeful when thinking about Thunberg and that generation? Does that give you hope?

A: Certainly Greta is an amazing person. “Fridays for Future” and the climate strikes – they have all been impressive and important. I think they have been important, but I am distressed. I live in Williamstown and I have a pretty good sense, I think, of what's going on on campus.

I don't see climate change as the galvanizing issue for college students today. And I think it should be. This is not just Williams, it’s all campuses.

That is absolutely the future that everyone who's 18 to 22 is going to be dealing with. So I'm somewhat surprised, honestly, that it isn't the galvanizing issue. I think part of it is that it gets back to what we were talking about: It doesn't really have a happy ending. It's hard to rally people around this [and say] “What we're trying to do is limit the damage now.” It’s not a great rallying cry.

Q: What keeps you motivated to report on climate change when, as you said, it can be sobering?

A: There's all sorts of answers I could give to that. It’s my job. If you think something's the most important issue on planet Earth, it's motivation.

One thing we are fighting against is this sense that no one can offer the American people, or the world, this narrative in which everything just works out and has a neat happy ending.

So people would like to turn away from that.

Unfortunately, that’s not the way life works. We've never had the option of turning away from really difficult problems, of which there have been many in the world.