Elizabeth Warren endorses DA Andrea Harrington in Berkshire County race

PITTSFIELD — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her support for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington in the ongoing campaign for the role of the county's top prosecutor.
Voters will choose between Harrington and local defense attorney Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic Party Primary on Sept. 6.
“Right now, the basic rights of so many Americans are under attack, which is why we need leaders who will stand up for what is right," Warren said in a statement Wednesday. "Andrea Harrington has done that as District Attorney — with a nation-leading commitment to women, girls, and all victims of gender-based violence and victims of crime."
Warren's endorsement continued to say that Harrington has "vigorously pursued" threats to public safety, civil rights and the well-being of Berkshire County residents. The senator said Harrington has worked on "major reforms to build a more just, transparent, and effective criminal legal system."
"Now more than ever, we can't afford to go backwards, and we need tenacious fighters for justice, which is why I am endorsing Andrea Harrington for re-election as Berkshire County District Attorney," Warren said in a statement.
Warren's statement of support marks the second time the senator has endorsed Harrington in a district attorney campaign.
In 2018, Warren endorsed Harrington as she faced a write-in campaign from then incumbent DA Paul Caccaviello.
Warren's endorsement is Harrington's highest-profile endorsement to date in this race. In late July, Attorney General and governor candidate Maura Healey endorsed Harrington for the second time. In May, Harrington kicked off her official reelection campaign with an endorsement from Maryland congressman and Harrington's former law professor Jaime Raskin.
Harrington said in her own statement that Warren has dedicated her life to advocating for justice, fairness and equity and "to have her support at a time when basic human rights and the democratic principles of our nation are under attack, is an incredible honor."
Harrington is only one of three district attorneys candidates in the nation to receive an endorsement from Warren during the 2022 election cycle according to the senator's website.
Warren endorsed Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Suffolk County race for district attorney and Rahsaan Hall in the Plymouth County district attorney's race.