U.S. environmental court backs PCB cleanup plan for the Housatonic River, rejecting claim of EPA error and allowing Lee landfill

Two environmental groups came up short Tuesday in their legal efforts to block disposal of toxic sediments in a landfill near the Housatonic River.

Two justices with the Environmental Appeals Board ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency was justified in changing course on how it would require the General Electric Co. to handle soils contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls.

In February 2020, the agency revealed that it would allow GE to bury most of the PCB-tainted sediments pulled from the river in a specially designed Lee landfill, a plan it confirmed in a formal determination in December 2020.

GE polluted Berkshire County's premier river over decades from a transformer factory in Pittsfield. Previously, the EPA required GE to ship all PCBs removed from the river to facilities outside of Massachusetts.

The switch, which will save GE hundreds of millions of dollars, was appealed by the Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League in early 2021.

In August, the EAB heard oral arguments, then issued its decision Tuesday.

“We reject the Citizen Groups’ contention that the [EPA’s New England regional office] clearly erred in choosing to allow disposal of the less-contaminated PCB wastes from the Rest of the River site at the Woods Pond Landfill,” the justices wrote.

The citizens’ groups, represented by pro bono legal counsel, can still take their case to another federal court.

This story will be updated.