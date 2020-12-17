Bottom line: Nothing said in 400 public comments this summer moved the Environmental Protection Agency to reject a proposed PCBs disposal site in Lee.

Today, the agency released what may be its last word on steps the General Electric Co. must take — over 13 years and at a cost of $576 million — to address the great stain of its former Berkshire County manufacturing: polychlorinated biphenyl pollution that has threatened and compromised public health for decades along the Housatonic River.

Four years ago, the EPA ordered a cleanup that called for all PCBs to be shipped to licensed disposal sites outside of Massachusetts. Now, as widely expected, the agency’s revised final permit allows GE to save millions by placing roughly a million cubic yards of low-level PCB soils and sediment into a lined and capped landfill in a former Lee quarry.

Dennis Deziel, the EPA’s regional administrator, said in an interview the agency believes the material can be stored safely, with no risk to human health.

“We’ve done our homework on this,” he said.

The revised Rest of River cleanup plan, sketched in a landmark settlement agreement last February and then detailed this summer, calls for sediments with PCB concentrations over 50 parts per million, which are regulated by the Toxic Substances Control Act, to be sent for disposal out of state.

“EPA insisted on this provision in the negotiated settlement,” Deziel said.

The new permit must still weather a 30-day appeal period that begins Jan. 4. The agency delayed the start of that because the permit was signed during both the holiday season and the pandemic, Deziel said. “This will give people time to review it and understand it.”

Participants in a mediation effort, which led to the February settlement, have pledged not to contest the permit. The Housatonic River Initiative, led by Tim Gray of Lee, did not back the settlement and is expected to fight the plan in court.

Gray, the group's executive director, has said he is not convinced the EPA's design for the Lee landfill is foolproof. "It's way too close to our water supply and directly uphill from the river," he told The Eagle in an earlier interview. "We just don't think you put a dump in any community. Liners have failed. The whole thing is just a bad idea."

EPA calls the Lee project the “Upland Disposal Facility.” Opponents use a simpler term: the dump.

Bryan Olson, a senior EPA official who has worked on the Housatonic project for nearly three decades, said the agency is convinced the Lee disposal site will pose no hazard.

“We’re totally sure that this is safe. But we’re going to back that up with significant monitoring,” Olson said. “It’s not just ‘Take our word for it.’”

A greater threat to human health, Olson has long argued, are the PCBs that remain in the flood plain. In July, when the agency detailed its plan and invited public comments, Olson said that risk must be removed.

"We do need to clean up the river for those who live adjacent to it," he said.

Olson said this week that in recent months, the EPA has gone over the plan in minute detail, after most of the public comments received called on the agency to jettison the plan for local PCB disposal. The toxin is listed as a probable carcinogen. “We’ve done a lot of work, basically to ensure that we were right in what we said before,” he said.

The permit requires GE to continue efforts to prepare for the cleanup in the next two to three years, even if the permit is appealed.

Actual cleanup work would not begin until 2023. The EPA and its contractors plan to monitor phases of the cleanup in the roughly 15 years of work that lies ahead, most of it in the initial 11 miles of the river and its floodplain south of the former GE transformer site in Pittsfield.

“We certainly intend to keep active on the oversight,” said Dean Tagliaferro, the EPA's point person in Pittsfield. “We will have construction reps out there watching the work.”

This story will be updated.