Equipment failure causes short power outage in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A power outage caused by an equipment failure caused almost 1,000 Eversource customers in Pittsfield to lose power for a short time on Saturday.

According to Eversource, 948 customers lost power when the incident occurred at 11:38 a.m. in an area near East Street and Longview Terrace.

Most of those affected were switched to another transmission line and only 40 customers were still without power at 12:49 p.m. Power to everyone was restored by 2:48 p.m.

What caused the equipment to fail is unknown, an Eversource spokesman said. 

