BART interim Principal Erin Hattaway selected for permanent post

ADAMS — The interim principal at Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School has formally been given the position, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the school.
Erin Hattaway had been serving on an interim basis since former Principal Rebecca Gleason resigned in October.
She was selected by the Principal Search Committee, which included members of BART’s faculty and staff, parents, and board of trustees, the statement said. The committee conducted a search that drew applicants from around the country.
Hattaway had served as assistant principal at the school for more than six years, it said. She previously served for several years as the coordinator for the schools English Language Learner’s program, the Learning Services program, and as an English Language Arts teacher.
“Erin is the epitome of the role of Principal at BART,” said BART Executive Director Jay White in prepared remarks. “Educated and vigorously curious to be sure, she is indefatigable in her devotion to our students’ learning, to their care and nurturing, and to providing settings where they reach and grow and let their creativity loose. Similarly, she is the colleague we educators all want: supportive, encouraging, and always optimistic.”
BART is college prep charter school, with 75 faculty and staff members, serving more than 350 students in grades 6-12 from across Berkshire County.