'A decent man' who was 'very consequential.' Former Pittsfield Mayor Evan Dobelle recalls his time serving under Jimmy Carter

PITTSFIELD — Jimmy Carter’s decision to enter hospice care doesn’t surprise a former Pittsfield mayor who once served as the former president’s chief of protocol.

“It’s classic Jimmy Carter,” said Evan Dobelle in a telephone interview. “He was born in Plains (Ga.), he’s going to die in Plains. He’s not going to die in a hospital in Atlanta and in his mind take a hospital bed from somebody who needs it.

“He is clear-minded, as I understand it. He understands the situation he’s in. He’s overcome other challenges before, and he’s not going to overcome this one,” said Dobelle, who now serves as the visiting leadership scholar at the Moeller Institute of Churchill College at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. “It’s just Jimmy Carter doing what is the right thing to do.”

Dobelle, who pursued a career in education after leaving politics, served as Carter’s chief of protocol in 1977 and 1978 after serving as mayor of Pittsfield from 1974 to 1976. He left the mayor’s office a year into his second term to serve as then-Gov. Michael Dukakis’ commissioner of environmental affairs, which came 11 months after Dobelle had changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.

When he switched parties in January 1976, Dobelle went from being part of then-President Gerald Ford’s re-election team to actively campaigning for Carter, according to the Springfield Union News. The move came about three weeks after the little-known Carter visited Pittsfield on a campaign stop about two months ahead of the Massachusetts State primary.

Dobelle had first heard Carter speak at an event in 1972 when U.S. Sen. Henry Jackson, D-Wash., was running for president, and had visited him in Georgia before Carter came to Pittsfield.

“I liked Gerry Ford as a person, Sil Conte (a longtime Republican congressman from Pittsfield) was devoted to him, but I just didn’t think he understood cities, and I saw the party start to veer to the right,” Dobelle said.

“So I endorsed him,” he said, referring to Carter. “I was the first mayor outside of Savannah, Ga. (to do so).”

According to Dobelle, Pittsfield was the only city in Massachusetts that Carter won in the 1976 presidential election.

“I campaigned for Carter in Iowa and Florida,” he said. “I did it the same way I campaigned for mayor in Pittsfield. I didn’t know any big shots. So we went to see everybody.”

The chief of protocol advises the president, vice president and secretary of state on matters of national and international protocol. The position holds the rank of ambassador and assistant secretary of state.

Dobelle, who will be 78 in April, was 31 when Carter tapped him for that position, the youngest person to ever serve as chief of protocol to that time. He was 28 when elected mayor of Pittsfield in 1973, still the youngest person elected to that position.

Carter named Dobelle chief of protocol the day after inauguration day in 1977. He served in that position until April 1978, when Carter nominated him to be treasurer of the Democratic Party. Dobelle’s wife, Kit, succeeded him as chief of protocol.

“It was certainly a surprise to me,” Dobelle said, referring to his protocol appointment. “I got a call at 7:30 in the morning the day after he was inaugurated from Hamilton Jordan, who was the chief of staff. He said, 'The president wants to see you this morning.'

"Hamilton comes by wearing a blue suit,” Dobelle said. “I said, 'You’re looking good.' He said, 'What (the president) is going to tell you is that you’ll need a lot of suits.'”

Looking back, Dobelle views his time as chief of protocol as an education.

“Working closely with him at a really young age offered me a remarkable front-row seat to history,” Dobelle said. “There was extensive foreign travel, a broad overview of how Washington works, local governments, business groups, interest groups, how they shape things to do things and to not allow other things to be done.”

Carter is known now more for his accomplishments after leaving office than for what he did during his one term as president.

Dobelle said Carter’s presidential record, which included creation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the negotiations that resulted in the Camp David accords, the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel that has held for 46 years, are largely overlooked. Carter came to Washington an outsider and remained one, which Dobelle said affected his public image.

“He underestimated the power of the Washington establishment and the media that was connected to it,” Dobelle said. “He didn’t go to Kay Graham’s dinners at The Washington Post. He didn’t have drinks with Ben Bradlee. He wasn’t a player. The narrative that was formed on him was that he was going to be over his head, and he wasn’t.

“Jimmy Carter was very consequential,” Dobelle said. “He was a decent man, a true Christian with his values and, at the end of the day, an exceptionally successful president.”