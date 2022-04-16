Pulitzer Prize-winning author Evan Osnos to discuss healing divides in America at Shakespeare & Company event

LENOX — Evan Osnos, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, will be the featured speaker at a free discussion about healing divisions in America on May 10 at Shakespeare & Company.
“An Evening with Evan Osnos” is inspired by the “Bridging Divides, Healing Communities” speaker series launched in the spring of 2021 by Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and The Berkshire Eagle. The series explored the various forces and trends that create division in our society, and possible local action that could build common ground.
In his latest book, “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury,” The New Yorker staff writer and National Book Award winner documents the plight of ordinary Americans in a time of pandemic, political turmoil, and the pursuit of racial justice.
Returning to three communities in which he has lived, Osnos traces changes in American politics and culture through the period from the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a nation divided and beset by schisms in so many areas, Osnos provides a direction to healing and moving forward.
Also joining the discussion will be Renée Loth, an opinion columnist and former editorial page editor at The Boston Globe. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, and Osnos will sign copies of his book.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St. Reservations are required and may be made at osnos.eventbrite.com/.
It is sponsored by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, The Authors Guild Foundation, The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Bank.