Kids on vacation? Here's a list of things to do this week

MONDAY

Berkshire Museum exhibit gives kids the chance to experience life on Captain Nemo's submarine Have you ever wanted to explore the ocean floor? Or wanted to travel 20,000 leagues under the sea? A new exhibit at the Berkshire Museum, "Voyage to the Deep," based on French novelist Jules Verne's 1870 classic, "20,000 Leagues Under the Seas," lets visitors do just that by bringing to life the deep-sea adventures of Captain Nemo and his crew via an interactive model of the fictional Nautilus submarine.

The Berkshire Museum is offering Ten Days of Play, with Daily Play times every day for kids of all ages to play with and build with the big blue blocks of the Imagination Playground, colorful Bilderhoos boards, magnetic Tegu blocks, and tables of LEGOs. In the popular Tinker Lab, older children can take apart old electronics to create something new.

While you're there, check out "Voyage to the Deep," on view through May 8.

When: Daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 - 27

Where: Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield

Puppeteer Carl Sprague will be returning to Ventfort Hall for a marionette performance of "Jack and the Beanstalk." Proof of vaccination including ages 5 and over, ID for ages 18 and over and masks are required. Seating is limited, so reservations are strongly recommended.

When: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 24.

Where: Ventfort Hall Mansion, 104 Walker St., Lenox.

Tickets: $15; $7 for children 4-17 and free for age 3 and under. Call 413-637-3206 for reservations.

TUESDAY

Head to the Berkshire Museum for Daily Play, then stick around for the Records and Burpee Zoo Show. Meet live animals and learn all about them. The show will feature a squirrel monkey, tropical birds, a Burmese python and more.

When: Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: Berkshire Museum Little Cinema, 39 South St., Pittsfield

Tickets: $17, $10 children; $7 adults and $5 children for members. Tickets include admission to the Berkshire Museum. Purchase tickets at berkshiremuseum.org.

Every week in February, the Berkshire Athenaeum holds LEGO club for kids ages 6-12.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Berkshire Athenaeum: 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield

WEDNESDAY

Join Mount Greylock State Reservation and Kathy Gwozdz and members of Berkshire Geobash to learn the basics of geocaching, then hit the trails to try it out. Beginners and all ages welcome. Don't forget to bring your digital device with this free geocaching app downloaded: geocaching.com/play.

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Meet at the Visitors Center, 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough.

THURSDAY

Head to Norman Rockwell Museum to explore "Jan Brett: Stories Near & Far," go on a Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt, and enjoy readings scheduled throughout vacation week. Included with admission.

Where: 9 Glendale Road, Stockbridge.

Information: nrm.org.

FRIDAY

Join Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives for a magical craft activity. Create your own snowflake art with a white crayon, watercolor paint and salt. Masks are required inside the library for all adults and children over the age of two

When: 1 to 1:30 and 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 46 Main St., Stockbridge

Register: Email rnicholson@cwmars.org with your name, the number of children attending and which session you’d like to attend.

The Families Outings Committee of the Western MA Chapter of AMC, the Noble View Education Committee and the Hilltown Family Center invite families to a Winter Family Fun Day. Bring your sleds for a day of sledding, hiking and snow games. Bring your lunch or snacks and come a few minutes early to take advantage of the StoryWalk, "Let’s Go! Animal Tracks in the Snow," by Dianne Polley, accessible by parking at the bottom gate. To skip the StoryWalk, park at the upper parking lot, on the right.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Noble View Outdoor Center, 635 S Quarter Road, Russell.

Registration required: Email nancy@paddleforwater.net.

Robert Oakes, educator and author of "Ghosts of the Berkshires," leads a ghost tour through Ventfort Hall for ages 7-12. Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Ventfort Hall Mansion, 104 Walker St., Lenox.

Tickets: $12, registration required by calling 413-637-3206.