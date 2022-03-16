SPRINGFIELD — Eversource is planning to invest $41 million in tree trimming and hazardous tree removal throughout the utility's coverage area this year, and the most extensive work in Western Massachusetts is scheduled to take place in Pittsfield.
In a news release, the company did not supply details on the exact nature of the work, or when it will begin, but it stated that tree trimming along overhead distribution lines in Pittsfield will take place along nearly 90 miles of roads.
The work is being done to protect customers from tree-related outages that occur when intense storms bring down trees that damage the electric system.
Trees also will be trimmed along approximately 50 miles each of roadways in Cummington, Huntington and Agawam, and 60 miles in Colrain.
Work in Western Massachusetts also will take place in Montgomery, Southwick, Springfield and West Springfield, according to the company.
Eversource plans to trim trees along more than 2,500 miles of overhead distribution lines across the state.
For more details on Eversource’s comprehensive vegetation management program, visit Eversource.com.