LENOX – The New England Society in the City of New York (NES) has honored The Mount’s Executive Director Susan Wissler with its Reginald T. Townsend Award for outstanding achievement representing the finest attributes of the New England character.
The prestigious award was presented to Wissler at the society’s virtual 215th Annual Gala on Nov. 13. After joining The Mount, home of the Edith Wharton Restoration, in 2001 as vice president, Wissler was appointed executive director in 2008.
A graduate of Brown University, Wissler earned her law degree from Columbia University and practiced in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Her major achievements at The Mount include the return of Wharton’s book collection to the library at the estate and the retirement of The Mount’s nearly $4 million debt to Berkshire Bank and other lenders in 2015.
In 2018, Wissler edited the late French scholar and author Claudine Lesage’s “Edith Wharton in France.”
The Townsend Award was established by NES in 1952 in honor of its 64th president. Recipients have represented excellence in the sciences, academia, letters, politics and the arts.
Previous honorees include Crane & Co. President and CEO Charles Kittredge, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and New York Gov. Charles Pataki, actor Sam Waterston, publishing house Chairman Charles Scribner III, authors David McCullough, Cleveland Amory, Samuel Eliot Morrison and Louis Auchincloss, and CBS News journalists Walter Cronkite, Lesley Stahl and Charles Osgood.