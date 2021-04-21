The latest virtual discussion in the Bridging Divides: Healing Communities series took place Tuesday night, featuring three speakers who talked about the book, "The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again."
The speakers were Robert D. Putnam, a writer and professor of Public Policy at Harvard University; Shaylyn Romney Garrett, writer and founding contributor of Weave: The Social Fabric Project; and Peter Taylor, president of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. They discussed how economic, social and political trends can influence the extent to which Americans prioritize putting themselves first or moving ahead together.
"The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again" was co-authored by Putnam and Romney Garrett.
Two nationally known journalists will be the guest speakers at the next session, How Modern Media Can Create and Bridge Divides, which will take place 7 p.m. May 4. Alec MacGillis and Charles M. Sennott will discuss the impact of these shifts on our discourse and institutions, and how to repair the damage.
Alec MacGillis covers politics and government for ProPublica. Charles Sennott is the founder, CEO and editor of The GroundTruth Project. The discussion will be moderated by Fredric D. Rutberg, president and publisher of The Berkshire Eagle.
All virtual sessions in the Bridging Divides: Healing Communities series are open to the public but registration is required. Learn more and register to watch the next Bridging Divides: Healing Communities discussion at BerkshireEagle.com/series3.