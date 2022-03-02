What is happening in Ukraine? MCLA professors give us three important takeaways after Russia's invasion

NORTH ADAMS — For community members who wish to better understand Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts historians and political scientists will share some insights at a Thursday panel discussion.
The event will run from 5 to 6 p.m., in Room 128 of Murdock Hall, which is at 375 Church St. in North Adams on MCLA’s campus. Those who wish to attend virtually can register at tinyurl.com/yc3uss7d. The college requires in-person visitors to wear masks.
Associate Professor Samantha Pettey, who will moderate the panel, said she wanted to organize an event to foster discussion after professors began receiving questions from students.
“This has been something I think that’s hard to ignore,” she said. “I think it’s in students’ social media feeds, so, they’re coming to us with questions. And if our students are coming to us with questions about this, it’s going to be broader. ... I think it’s important that we, as a college, have these events and open it up to the community.”
Scholars will speak on their area of expertise for the first half of the panel, and the second half will be open to questions from the audience. The hope is to explore the present situation from all dimensions, not only a U.S. perspective, Pettey said.
The panelists include:
• Professor Emeritus Robert Bence, who will speak about Ukrainian history and politics;
• Professor Anthony Daly, who will discuss Russian history and the historical context of the invasion;
• Visiting Assistant Professor Sean Scanlon will present on the history of the NATO;
• Associate Professor David Cupery, who chairs the department of history and political science, will share considerations about the international response to the invasion.
While quick takeaways cannot nearly cover the full historical and political context, here are some aspects of the conflict that might be explored more fully Thursday.
1. The invasion breaks international law, but beyond sanctions, consequences are unclear
By invading Ukraine, Russia has committed what international leaders overwhelmingly have called a violation of international law. The United Nations charter forbids “use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state” by a member state, and the Russian military buildup has been the largest in Europe since the Cold War.
Yet, Cupery said, “there’s no enforcement mechanism” for the U.N. to hold Russia accountable. Last week, Russia vetoed a nonbinding U.N. Security Council resolution that called on it to withdraw its troops.
The U.S. and European nations have responded by combining military aid to Ukraine and hitting Russia with harder economic sanctions, strategies that President Joe Biden discussed Tuesday, in his State of the Union address.
U.S. and European leaders likely want to avoid committing their own troops to a military conflict with Russia, a stance that Pettey said might be exacerbated by Russia’s possession of nuclear weapons.
“I don’t know what pushes countries to say, ‘Russia, this has gone too far,’ ” she said. “I think right now it doesn’t seem the countries are willing to change their tune on this, but it is moving very quickly.”
Economic sanctions have tested Russia’s efforts to “sanction-proof” its economy, although electoral calculations might have implications for how far national leaders are willing to go, Pettey said.
“One thing from the domestic standpoint are, sanctions that hurt Russia are going to hit gas prices,” she said. “It is a calculus that a lot of these leaders are making: We’re all dealing with inflation, so, how do you balance the domestic appeal of an election year in some of these countries — not all — with the foreign policy piece?”
"Private organizations also have responded by barring Russia from the 2022 World Cup and the Eurovision Song Contest.
2. But, why Ukraine? Because it is ‘a bridge between two orbits’
As NATO has expanded eastward, Ukraine’s significance to Russian foreign policy interests has grown. Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, four of the seven nations that border Ukraine, now are NATO members.
Fearing the spread of communism in Europe and seeking to contain the Soviet Union, the U.S., Canada and several European countries formed a military alliance as NATO in 1949. Since the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO has brought in several Eastern European nations, despite Russian opposition and some U.S. observers’ warnings that expanding NATO and its military presence in the region could provoke Russia.
While Ukraine has become “a bridge between two orbits,” Cupery said, it likely has a far greater place in Russian interests than those of NATO member states.
“Since Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania have left this sort of eastern-looking orbit to become part of EU [the European Union] and NATO, Ukraine has taken on a greater symbolic, but also geopolitical, significance for Russia,” he said.
Leading up to the most recent invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ramped up efforts to prevent Ukraine, which receives economic and military aid from the U.S. and Europe, from strengthening its ties with the European Union and NATO, to the point of what many have identified as recklessness.
Pettey added that the invasion could be an attempt by Russia to signal that it still sees itself as a global power and does not want to be restrained by NATO. Such a move, though, might push Ukraine closer to NATO.
A previous Russian invasion, in 2014, when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, led to a mass uprising in Ukraine that ousted former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russia leader. The annexation of Crimea also led to war in Donbas, a southeastern region in Ukraine, where armed conflict continues between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists supported by Russia’s own troops.
3. Ukrainian refugees are becoming a 'touchy issue' for Europe
More than 670,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romani and Moldova, the U.N. said Monday.
While anti-immigrant sentiment in parts of Europe has fueled right-wing victories in recent years, early indications are that European nations have been willing to welcome Ukrainian refugees, possibly because they see Ukrainians as more similar to them than refugees from outside Europe, Cupery said.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, for instance, has expressed a preference for Ukrainian refugees, telling journalists, “These are not the refugees we are used to … these people are Europeans.” Some foreigners have said they faced racism while trying to flee Ukraine.
“These people are intelligent, they are educated people. ... This is not the refugee wave we have been used to, people we were not sure about their identity, people with unclear pasts, who could have been even terrorists,” Petkov said.
“This is a touchy, touchy issue in Europe, where the U.S. is seen as the anti-immigrant country, but public opinion in Europe is much more skeptical toward immigration than it is in the U.S.,” Cupery said. “The region may well be less hostile to people who they see as similar to them in skin color, religion, socioeconomic development and education.”