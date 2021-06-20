PITTSFIELD — A family of five quickly escaped an early morning house fire thanks to working smoke detectors.
Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the Pittsfield Fire Department was called to the Barletta residence at 90 Turner Ave., where they found the back porch of the single-family, wood-frame home on fire, according to city fire officials.
Firefighters quickly doused the flames that also scorched an exterior wall.
Two adults and three children fled the overnight fire, wakened by their smoke detectors, fire officials said. The two adults were taken to Berkshire Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials estimate about $5,000 worth of damage was done, but the structure is habitable.