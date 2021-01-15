State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier first began working with students to advance campus sexual assault legislation after touring colleges with her daughter, then a high school junior, in 2013.
Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, recalled learning at the time that an estimated one in five women experience sexual assault while in college, most of them in their first two years.
The legislation, which seeks to curb such violence on Massachusetts’ college campuses, was first advocated for and written by college students and survivors in 2014. On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed it into law.
“My daughter has long since graduated from high school and graduated from college … but it is my hope that other people’s daughters can benefit from this bill,” Farley-Bouvier said, praising students’ advocacy.
Supporters say the bill will improve support services available to survivors of sexual violence, as well as provide tools aiding institutions’ efforts to prevent misconduct.
Every Voice Coalition, which was founded by Massachusetts college students in 2014, helped file bills in several states, including one that became law in New Hampshire in July.
The long-awaited passage of the Massachusetts bill “sends a message to survivors and students across the state and country that they matter, and after being silenced for so long, that their voices are finally heard,” said co-National Director Nora Gallo, a 2020 University of Massachusetts Amherst graduate, in a press release.
Every Voice Coalition cites an estimate that 90 percent of survivors nationally choose not to report to their schools.
Given the severity of underreporting, the bill’s requirement for institutions to perform anonymous “climate surveys” every four years could provide useful information on how prevent sexual violence is on campuses, said Meg Bossong, director of sexual assault prevention and response at Williams College.
“They’ll provide a better snapshot of [the number of] incidents than reporting,” Bossong said.
Nicole Comstock, director of equal opportunity and Title IX for Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, said information from surveys will be “helpful in deciding where to focus attention, deciding how to allocate resources more effectively, and monitoring changes over time.”
Laura Westphal, a Williams College senior who co-chairs the college’s Rape and Sexual Assault Network, said she and some RASAN members worked with Every Voice Coalition last year to advocate for similar legislation.
Westphal said she appreciated the “survivors’ perspective” reflected in the bill’s confidentiality and other reporting protections, which she said could start to alleviate fears of retaliation.
“It’s important for students to have these confidentiality and anonymity buffers so that they feel safe,” Westphal said. “One of the misconceptions is that reporting has to become a legal or a disciplinary process, which is just not the case.”
The bill requires all public and private institutions in Massachusetts to enter a memorandum of understanding with a local sexual assault crisis center, as well as local law enforcement.
The Elizabeth Freeman Center, which provides services to people affected by or experiencing sexual assault, looks forward to further strengthening its ties with local colleges, said Executive Director Janis Broderick. The center has offices in North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington, and its hotline is available 24/7 at 413-499-2425 or 866-401-2425.
“Based on the rate of sexual assault and rape on college campuses, I think the number of calls we’ve been getting from students has been very low,” Broderick said. “I’m hoping that will change.”
Medical services and legal support would be free of charge for students.
The bill also requires each campus to have staff trained in sexual violence prevention and response.
Berkshire Community College has in recent years ramped up its training, which President Ellen Kennedy sees as a key strategy for tackling “a very important issue.”
Underreporting of sexual violence, however, will likely persist as long as the Title IX regulations put in place by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos remain, some say.
Those regulations were “designed to depress reporting,” Bossong said, although federal legislation or guidance — for instance, clarification of what constitutes an effective denial of equal access to education — could begin to counteract their effect.
Bossong also flagged a lack of education on sexual relationships in K-12 schooling as an area for improvement, lamenting that the Healthy Youth Act did not progress further after the Senate passed it in January. That bill would have required education on healthy dating relationships and “skills to recognize and prevent dating violence,” among other topics.
“There is a huge missing piece here,” Bossong said. “It’s way too late to wait until someone’s 18 to start talking to them about prevention.”