PITTSFIELD — State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier has been reelected co-chair of the 60-member Massachusetts House Progressive Caucus for the 192nd Legislative Session.
Farley-Bouvier co-chairs the caucus with state Rep. Jack Lewis, D-Framingham, who was also reelected.
"It is a great honor to have earned the confidence of my colleagues in being re-elected co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, a group of highly dedicated public servants representing a diverse set of districts in every area of the Commonwealth,” Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, said in a news release. “We plan to build upon the work of last session in supporting each other and passing progressive legislation."
The caucus members represent districts from all over the commonwealth. Its mission is “to promote social, economic, and environmental justice for all people of the Commonwealth, particularly those who have been historically marginalized. We work collaboratively to stay informed and to advocate on shared goals,” according to the release.