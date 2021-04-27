The Berkshire United Way will recognize state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier and others at its annual community event, to be held virtually Thursday.
Farley-Bouvier, a Pittsfield Democrat, will receive the Daniel C. Dillon Helping Hands, Caring Heart Award. In a Monday Facebook post, the Berkshire United Way praised Farley-Bouvier’s volunteer work, support for the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative and advocacy for early childhood education.
The LIVE UNITED community event will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and can be joined via Zoom at tinyurl.com/sa97by5m.
This year's awards are the first to be given since the passing of Daniel C. Dillon, a former president and chief professional officer of the Berkshire United Way who died in January of complications related to COVID-19. The Helping Hands, Caring Heart Award was renamed after Dillon the day after he retired, after 12 years leading the Berkshire United Way.
“In this particular year, to have my name in any way associated with the great Dan Dillon ... hard to wrap my mind around it,” Farley-Bouvier wrote in her own Facebook post. “I prefer to think of myself as a representative of the many, many caring and generous people in our community.”
Two more awards will be presented Thursday. Tom Blauvelt, of Wheeler & Taylor Insurance, will be recognized with the Employee Campaign Coordinator Award, and Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church will receive the Robert K. Agar Jr. Volunteerism Award.